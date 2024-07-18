Amitabh Bachchan becomes fashion icon in Canadian influencer's review for Pierce Brosnan's three-piece Wimbledon 2024 look

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan stole the limelight with his powerful character in Nag Ashwin's recently released film, Kalki 2898 AD. Be it Big B attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding or the megastar expressing disappointment over the final of 2024 Wimbledon, he has been grabbing headlines on the Internet these days.

The 81-year-old senior actor was recently featured in a fashion review dedicated to Irish actor-producer Pierce Brosnan.

Fashion expert cites Amitabh Bachchan's look from Rimjhim Gire Sawan

On July 15, Canadian menswear expert, Derek Guy took to X to cite an example of Amitabh Bachchan while discussing Pierce Brosnan's look at the 2024 Wimbledon.

The X user attached a video of Big B and Moushumi Chatterjee's song, Rimjhim Gire Sawan from the 1979 film, Manzil. In the clip, the megastar looks handsome in a "double-breasted jacket" as he walks on the road with Moushumi on a rainy day.

"The length allows the maker to lower the buttoning point, creating a longer, sweeping lapel line. Torso also looks less squat. But agree, Brosnan still looks great (sic)," an excerpt from the tweet reads.

Check out a screenshot of the tweet below:

The expert reviews Pierce Brosnan's look at the 2024 Wimbledon

The menswear expert had shared his review of Pierce Brosnan who attended the final of 2024 Wimbledon on Sunday. He shared some pictures of Brosnan and analyzed his look in his post.

Advertisement

The expert critiqued that the former James Bond actor would look better if he sported a longer jacket for the tournament.

"Brosnan looks better than most men can ever hope. but I think he would look even better in a longer jacket," an excerpt from his tweet reads.

Here's the original tweet:

Pierce Brosnan opted for a navy blue double-breasted Ralph Lauren suit as he attended the Men's Singles final at the 2024 Wimbledon.

Amitabh Bachchan's post about his favourite player losing the finals

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan expressed his disappointment when Serbian tennis player, Novak Djokovic, lost the finals against Spanish player, Carlos Alcaroz. Big B took to X to share that he was feeling depressed after his favourite player got defeated by Carlos.

The megastar also acknowledged the winner for his brilliance.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan now has Rajinikanth's upcoming Tamil film, Vettaiyan in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan reacts to his ‘favorite’ Novak Djokovic losing Wimbledon finals to Carlos Alcaraz: ‘It was depressing’