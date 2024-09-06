Anant Ambani donates 20 KG gold crown to Lalbaugcha Raja valued at Rs 15 crore for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations; check First Look

Ahead of the joyous festival of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 7, Lalbaugcha Raja unveiled its 2024 Lord Ganesha avatar in Mumbai, Maharashtra on Friday. This year, Lord Ganesha's majestic idol has been adorned with a stunning gold crown. If you are guessing who is behind this generous piece of jewellery, he is none other than billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani. Anant has reportedly donated a 20 kg gold crown to the Lord Ganesha idol at Lalbaugcha Raja, valued at Rs 15 crore.

According to a report by Lokmat Times, Anant Ambani donated a 20-kilogram gold crown to Lalbaugcha Raja before the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The first look of Lalbaugcha Raja came out in the evening on September 6 in which Lord Ganesha can be seen sporting a maroon-colored embroidered outfit. The idol also has maroon and yellow-colored garland on the neck area. The 'mukut' or crown kept on the head is stealing the limelight this year.

Reportedly, the gold crown gifted by Anant Ambani was crafted over two months. Ambani's recent gesture for Lalbaugcha Raja speaks volumes of his long-standing relationship with its committee. The Lalbaugcha Raja Public Ganeshotsav Mandal is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at Lalbaugcha Raja from September 7, 2024, to September 17, 2024.

Reportedly, Anant Ambani, who has been associated with Lalbaugcha Raja for 15 years, is actively engaged in supporting the committee. Earlier, Anant Ambani also lent financial support to the Lalbaughcha Raja committee amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the report stated further. He donated 24 dialysis machines to support the committee’s patient assistance fund, it added.

Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the most happening mandals during Ganesh Chaturthi in Maharashtra. Every year, many Bollywood celebrities visit the Mandal on the occasion. The 10-day-long Ganpati celebration includes vibrant festivities followed by a grand visarjan ceremony. During the Ganpati visarjan, the idols of Lord Ganesha are submerged in water bodies while bidding a memorable farewell.

Meanwhile, Anant Ambani tied the knot with Radhika Merchant in July this year. The three-day-long lavish wedding was held at the Jio World Convention Center in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai from July 12 to July 14.

