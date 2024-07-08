Anant Ambani plants a kiss on Radhika Merchant’s forehead in UNSEEN PICS from sangeet; couple cannot take their eyes off each other

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are definitely the couple of the year. These two have been grabbing all the eyeballs because of their extravagant pre-wedding festivities that have been going on since March. From many International artists like Rihanna, Justin Bieber, and others performing to many eminent personalities like Bill Gates and more gracing their events, this wedding has definitely become the talk of the town.

Recently the sangeet ceremony of the soon-to-be married couple was held and now we have got our hands on some lovely unseen pictures of the bride and groom-to-be.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s gorgeous picture from their sangeet

Taking to her Instagram handle, celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani dropped a couple of pictures of the bride and groom-to-be Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. In the first picture, we can see the soon-to-be-married couple cannot stop looking at each other. The smile on their faces is proof of their happiness.

In the next picture, Anant can be seen kissing his ladylove’s forehead while Radhika is all smiles. These two make for a stunning pair and look gorgeous in their ethnic wear. The pictures are in black and white and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off them.

Check it out:

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s attires for their sangeet ceremony

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant chose to go completely traditional for their sangeet ceremony. These two wore attires designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

The groom-to-be wore a bandhgala black sherwani with heavy golden embroidery and completed his look with matching pants. The sherwani was embroidered with real gold zari and kasab work and was embellished with sequins. He also sported a half-hair bun for the look.

Radhika looked lovely in a pastel green lehenga which was reportedly embellished with Swarovski crystals. She completed her look with an off-shoulder blouse.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony was held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. The couple will tie the knot on July 12.

