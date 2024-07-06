Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Sangeet: Justin Bieber has heartwarming moment with couple as they join him on stage; WATCH

When it comes to the Ambanis, expect the unexpected. In the past, we have seen them inviting Rihanna to perform at their first pre-wedding function hosted at Jamnagar in Gujarat. Hence, for the sangeet ceremony of their kids, the billionaire family didn’t disappoint and brought Justin Bieber to perform for the star-studded audience.

In an inside video that’s going viral online, the couple of the hour, Anant and Radhika, can be seen joining the international singing sensation on stage along with their other family members.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant join Justin Bieber on stage at their sangeet

On July 5, the Ambanis and Merchants hosted a memorable sangeet ceremony for their kids at NMACC in Mumbai. The event saw celebs like Salman Khan arriving at the event, even making the audience go gaga with their performances.

Among them was international singing sensation Justin Bieber, who made the celebs groove to his voice as he sang some of his popular hit tracks like Baby, Boyfriend, Love Yourself, and more. Soon after completing his performance, Bieber had a heartwarming moment with the couple of the hour, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

In a clip that’s going viral, Bieber, dressed in a casual white t-shirt with baggy pants and a cap, can be seen holding Anant’s hand as they exchange pleasantries. The singer even greeted Radhika and pulled them on stage.

Take a look:

Justin gave his hand to the groom-to-be, helping him climb the stage with his wife-to-be. They were joined by Shloka Mehta Ambani and Akash Ambani, her sister Diya Mehta, and Isha Ambani’s husband Anand Piramal, among others. Anant and Justin then looked at the cameras, posed for the shutterbugs, and left the stage after saying ‘Thank You’ to the media.

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony

For those who have been living under a rock, billionaire couple Nita and Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant is getting married to Radhika Merchant. On July 5, almost all of B-town got on the dance floor in honor of the soon-to-be-married couple.

As Salman danced with the groom-to-be, Ranveer Singh grooved on the beats of dhol; Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Orry, Veer, and Shikhar Paharita, and Manushi Chhillar were some celebs who danced the night together.

