Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Bride's Griha Pravesh video from Jamnagar home goes viral; WATCH

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant might be over, but the post-wedding ceremonies haven’t stopped for them. After getting married on July 12 and hosting scores of celebrities and public figures at their reception across three days, the couple flew to Jamnagar.

In the small city of Gujarat, the newlyweds got a grand and warm welcome. Soon after, the bride did a traditional Griha Pravesh at their house in the city.

Radhika Merchant does traditional Griha Pravesh in Jamnagar house

The world recently witnessed one of the greatest weddings. Not just the guest list, everything, from the décor to food and the venue, was as grand and exclusive as possible. After tying the knot on July 12 and hosting multiple wedding receptions, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant flew right to Jamnagar, where it all started.

The city holds a huge significance in the lives of the animal-loving couple. Upon their arrival on July 16, the couple was welcomed by scores of people showering flowers on them. Soon after thanking everyone present for their warm welcome, the couple headed to their lavish house in the city.

Just like every new bride, Radhika was also given a traditional welcome by the pandits present on site. In a clip that has now gone viral, the bride can be seen soaking her feet in red dye (Alta) and leaving her footprints on a cloth before entering the house as Anant’s wife.

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding in Jamnagar

The son of the chairman of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, Anant and Radhika hosted a three-day pre-wedding festivities in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. The groom stated that his grandmother was born in that city, and his grandfather Dhirubhai Ambani and his father started their business there.

While talking to India Today, Anant said that he has grown up in the city and it's his good fortune that they could plan the celebration there. "This is my dadi's janmbhoomi and my dada and papa's karmbhoomi," he added. The couple also invited Rihanna to perform at the event.

