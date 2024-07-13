Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas are all smiles, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal pose with singer Sukhbir

Nita and Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani is finally married to his ladylove, Radhika Merchant. The couple became man and wife in the presence of their near and dear ones at NMACC, Mumbai, on July 12.

Several glimpses from the wedding of the year have taken the internet by storm. A while ago, singer Sukhbir, who also entertained the star-studded audience at the gala, dropped unseen glimpses with some of the big names in the entertainment industry. Check them out!

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and others pose with Sukhbir

From Calm Down singer Rema to AP Dhillon, Mika Singh, Daler Mehendi, Shreya Ghoshal, Shankar Mahadevan, Hariharan to many other renowned singers, many musicians kept everyone grooving to their tunes at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding.

Singer Sukhbir was also among them who made B-town celebs dance to his Punjabi beats. Soon after, he clicked pictures with some of the biggies in the entertainment industry and posted them on his social media profile. The photo album starts with Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni posing with the singer.

Next up was desi girl Priyanka Chopra, with the National Jiju of India, Nick Jonas. The third slide shows the artist standing next to the ravishing Katrina Kaif and the handsome Vicky Kaushal. Sukhbir also dropped images with former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, acclaimed musician Tesher, and lifestyle coach and motivational speaker Gaur Gopal Das.

Advertisement

Check out Sukhbir’s ‘Ambani Wedding Photodump’ below:

More about Anant and Radhika’s wedding

From Madhuri Dixit recreating the iconic Choli Ke Peeche song to Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Ranbir Kapoor performing to Chaiyya Chaiyya and Tauba Tauba, a lot happened at the Ambani wedding. Anant’s baaraat saw the likes of Arjun Kapoor, Veer Pahariya, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Orry, Anil Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and others dancing their hearts out.

After their Varmala ceremony, the couple also did a sweet impromptu dance that melted hearts. Post their grand wedding on July 12, a ‘Shubh Aashirwaad’ function will take place tomorrow, July 13, followed by the ‘Mangal Utsav’ or the wedding reception on July 14.

Pinkvilla wishes Anant and Radhika a lifetime of happiness!

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding LIVE Updates: Couple can't stop dancing after tying the knot in presence of friends, family; see inside video