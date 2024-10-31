Ananya Panday goes down memory lane as she rings in birthday with mom Bhavana and dad Chunky Panday; shares video from her childhood celebration

Ananya Panday, who recently impressed audiences with her roles as 'Bae' and 'Nella,' is celebrating her 26th birthday today. Recently, the actress shared a special post on her Instagram and revealed that she has always been a "birthday kinda girl" by sharing a video from her childhood birthday celebration and a picture from her birthday party today. She is seen posing with her parents, Bhavana Pandey and Chunky Panday, in the pictures and videos. Alongside, the actress expressed her gratitude to her friends and fans who sent their well wishes.

Ananya has never shied away from expressing her true self publicly, and her social media posts reflect this. Today, on her 26th birthday, her Instagram posts show how much she enjoys celebrating her birthday. In the first picture, she poses with her parents at her birthday party before cutting the cake, as they hold their daughter close to them.

Next, she shared a video of her birthday party from childhood, where she similarly clung to her parents as a little girl. In the third picture, she gives a clear glimpse of her birthday cake, which features a picture of her posing with her dog.

However, the highlight of the cake was a quote, which is the popular dialogue from Kareena Kapoor's character 'Poo' in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, symbolizing self-love.

In the fourth picture, she snuggles with her pet dog, and the last picture is from the Liger actress's birthday celebration at work, which included a cake-cutting activity. All the pictures reflect how much Panday enjoyed her day.

Advertisement

Sharing the pictures, she captioned them: "Always been a birthday kinda girl, thank you for the love, blessings, and good wishes."

Earlier in the day, she hosted a birthday party with her friends, including Orry, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Alizeh Agnihotri. She was also joined by her rumored beau, Walker Blanco. Her father, Chunky Panday, recorded her cutting the cake, and her mom, Bhavana, joined in as well.

On her work front, Ananya Panday had an impressive year with the release of her debut web series Call Me Bae, co-starring Vir Das, Vihaan Samat, and more.

The actress received a lot of love for her role and was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's CTRL. Meanwhile, she will be seen in Shankara, co-starring Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Birthday girl Ananya Panday tells paps ‘do do baar mat lena’ as she distributes sweets among them