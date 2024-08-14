Angry Young Men Trailer Launch: Salman Khan drops endearing PIC with dad Salim Khan; calls him 'DadLee Man'

Salman Khan is gearing up for his much-awaited movie, Sikandar. The superstar recently attended the trailer launch of his dad Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar's upcoming docu-series, Angry Young Men. Salman, who shares a close bond with his father, Salim, dropped a picture with him on social media and called him "DadLee Man".

On August 14 (around midnight), Salman Khan took to Instagram to share a photo with Salim Khan from the trailer launch of Angry Young Men. In the picture, Salim can be seen seated on a chair and Salman is standing behind him.

While the veteran screenwriter opted for pale yellow, light blue jeans, and a sleeveless puffer jacket, the superstar looked handsome in a black tee and twinned it with faded jeans.

The Tiger 3 actor accompanied his post with a caption for his dad Salim. "DadLee Man - My Father God," read the caption. In his post, he referred to his father as God.

Take a look at his post below:

Celebrities like Karisma Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and others liked Salman Khan's recent post on Instagram. A fan wrote, "Legendary Duo."

"The greatest father-son duo of Bollywood," read a comment. "Legend’s In frame," read one of the comments. Actor Nikitin Dheer, who worked with Salman in Dabangg 3, dropped red heart emojis.

TV personality Rajiv Rai also posted red heart emojis in the comment section. Singer Himesh Reshammiya showered his love with red heart and fire emojis.

Later, Salman Khan posted another picture from the trailer launch of Angry Young Men on Instagram. The picture features the Salim-Javed duo along with Salman. In the photo, the superstar can be seen gazing at Javed Akhtar as the latter is visibly interacting with the audience.

Check out his post here:

Apart from them, Javed's son, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar was also present at the trailer launch of Angry Young Men. The docu-series will delve into the lives of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar including the highly successful career graphs of the iconic duo and their fallout.

It will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from August 20, 2024.

