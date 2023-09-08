Anurag Kashyap praises Karan Johar's performance in Bombay Velvet, calls him 'unbelievably amazing'

Safe to say, Anurag Kashyap is one of the most interesting filmmakers in Bollywood. Throughout his career, he has championed his own kind of cinema and bears no qualms on working with newcomers. His films are often considered path-breaking and perceived differently from the mainstream cinema. However, one film in his career which is Bombay Velvet, remains a blot.

Anurag Kashyap talks about Karan Johar in Bombay Velvet

Recently at The Indian Express Adda, Karan Johar jokingly blamed Kashyap for ruining his acting career. He stated that now even his own production company, Dharma Productions, won't cast him. When asked about it in an interview, Kashyap said, "Karan was amazing in Bombay Velvet. I will maintain that his performance in Bombay Velvet was unbelievably amazing. Wo Karan mazak me bolta hai. (He was joking)."

Karan played the role of antagonist Kaizad Khambatta in the film. Also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in the lead, Bombay Velvet was released in 2015. It opened to mixed reviews and turned out to be a box-office disaster. Akin to once bitten, twice shy, since then, Kashyap has maintained a distance from helming big-budget projects.

Anurag Kashyap and Karan Johar's work front

Kashyap was recently seen acting alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the crime drama Haddi. The film is directed by debutant Akshat Ajay Sharma and delves into the crime underbelly of the Delhi NCR. His directorial feature Kennedy was premiered at this year's Cannes Film Festival. It stars Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone in the lead roles. Kashyap's last two directorial ventures, Dobaaraa and Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat failed to generate numbers at the box office.

Karan, on the other hand, is currently basking in the massive success of his romantic drama film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, the film met with mostly positive critical response and strong box-office results. Apart from that, Kjo has several production ventures in the lineup. These include Kill, Yoddha (starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna), Mr and Mrs Mahi (Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor) and Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam (Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri).

