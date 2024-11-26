Arjun Kapoor admits sending late night texts to ex-girlfriend amidst break up with Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were one of the IT couples in B-town who were loved by many. But sadly, their relationship didn’t survive the test of time, and they eventually and mutually parted ways. But recently, the actor admitted sending late-night texts to his ex-girlfriend.

Arjun Kapoor was in an interaction with Mashable India, talking about his personal and professional life. During one of the fun sessions, he was asked if he had ever sent a late-night text to a 3 am friend. The actor was quick to ask if the host generalized the question for him. Since the answer to his query came as a ‘yes’, the anchor shared the OG question which was ‘Have you ever sent a late-night text to an ex?’

Like the fun sport that he is, the Singham Again star admitted doing the act by showing the placard that read ‘I Have’. He then looked at the audience and hilariously inquired, “Idhar kon hai vo jhootha jo bol raha hai kabhi ex ko message nhi kiya hai? (Who is that liar here who is saying they have never texted an ex?)” making everyone laugh-out-loud.

While the country speculated Arjun and Malaika Arora’s break-up, back in the day, Pinkvilla confirmed the news of their split. An industry insider close to the celebs exclusively told us, “Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each other’s hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won’t allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship.”

The source further added, “They had a long, loving, fruitful relationship that has unfortunately run its course now. That doesn’t mean there is any bad blood between them. They respect each other hugely and have been a pillar of strength for each other. Over the years, they have given their relationship a lot of respect. They will continue to give each other the same respect despite them deciding to part ways. Both of them were in a serious relationship for years, and they expect people to be gracious enough to give them space at this emotional time.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.

