Badshah reveals having sneakers worth Rs 22 lakh which he's saving for THIS special occasion; calls his Rs 8 crore Rolls Royce ‘bakwas’: ‘I will not spend...'

Singer and rapper Badshah recently shared details about his impressive sneaker collection, highlighting a pair worth Rs 22 lakh that he is reserving for a significant milestone—winning a Grammy. In the same conversation, he also discussed his luxury car collection, describing his Rolls Royce as 'bakwas' and expressing his belief that no car compares to a Swift or an Innova.

During an interview with The Lallantop, Badshah was asked about his reported collection of 500 sneakers. He clarified that the actual number is around 1,000 or possibly even more. While he only wears a few pairs regularly, the majority are kept as part of his collection.

Discussing the priciest item in his collection, Badshah revealed that he owns a Nike Yeezy 2 valued at approximately Rs 22 lakh. He said, “I have a pair worth Rs 22 lakh. It’s a Nike Yeezy 2. Kanye West collaborated with Nike on it, but then he left.” This pair, a collaboration between Kanye West and Nike, holds significant cultural importance in pop culture and the sneaker community.

Although its current market value is around Rs 22 lakh, he purchased it for about Rs 6 lakh. Badshah emphasized that he didn’t buy it as an investment, unlike many who acquire high-value items for that purpose. Instead, he bought it out of his passion for sneakers. He added, "The day I win a Grammy, I’ll wear that shoe."

Advertisement

Badshah discussed his luxury car collection, including a Rolls-Royce valued at around Rs 8 crore. He also mentioned that his Audi was provided by the company for a year as part of a marketing deal. Despite his ownership of high-end cars, he prefers the driving experience of more modest vehicles like the Swift and Innova.

When asked about the enjoyment of driving a luxury car, Badshah dismissed the idea, stating, “Bakwas hai, Swift se badhiya koi gaadi nahi hai (It’s rubbish, no car is better than the Swift). Swift aur Innova se badhiya koi gaadi nahi bani (Swift and Innova are the best cars ever).”

On the work front, Badshah has released several chart-topping hits over the years, such as Paani Paani, Proper Patola, Bad Boy X Bad Girl, Heartless, and Tera Hua, among others.

ALSO READ: Badshah says he wants to end his longstanding feud with Yo Yo Honey Singh; 'This is for my mental peace and...'