Bandish Bandits 2 Twitter Review: 8 tweets to read before watching Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry's musical drama 

The musical drama Bandish Bandits brought a breath of fresh air to the OTT space during the pandemic, and since then, fans have been waiting to see the journey continue. Now, with the release of Bandish Bandits 2, Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry return in the sequel to continue their journey as Radhe and Tamanna. If you are wondering whether you should watch the series, here are Twitter reactions you can check before proceeding.

Bandish Bandits 2 follows the journey of two young musicians from different worlds that drew viewers' interest. When the first season showcased a gripping tale of love combined with Hindustani classical music and pop music, fans were already eager to know what the new chapter would offer them.

The new season continues the story from where the previous season ended, and both leads are on a journey of self-discovery. Tamanna joins a music college in Kasauli while Radhe, played by Naseeruddin Shah, tries to protect the musical legacy of his grandfather, Pandit Radhemohan Rathod.

Sharing their reaction, one user praised the composition, vocals, and picturisation of the new series, which had wonderful performances.

It read, "#BandishBandits2 is the most euphoric musical moment of 2024. The composition, the vocals (#DigV), the stunning picturization & a brilliant perf by @rajeshtailang all come together to create an evocative masterpiece that moved me to happy tears."

Another user who patiently waited to watch the series showcased his happiness over its release and watched in on the day of its release itself. He explained how the series had some well-written characters and stories that made it interesting to watch.

It read, "HELL WHAT A SHOW! 4 YEARS WAIT AND I BINGED WATCHED! such well written characters, story, frames + such fiery chemistry (even with such few scenes). #BandishBandits2.”

Another viewer seemed unimpressed by the music in the series and penned, "Sunta hai guru gyaani on drums in whatever pop rock jazz format that there is!! absolute nuts!! That's not how classical music is propagated. What did they do to #BandishBandits2"

Take a look at some more tweets:

Bandish Bandits 2 is created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari, who also directed it. Apart from the leads, it stars Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni, Divya Dutta, Rohan Gurbaxani, Aaliyah Qureshi, and Saurabh Nayyar, among others.

