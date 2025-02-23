Bhagyashree Birthday: When Salman Khan’s Maine Pyar Kiya co-star termed their bond as 'special'; 'He called me...'

Celebrated actress Bhagyashree, the Maharashtrian beauty who won hearts with her iconic role opposite Salman Khan in Maine Pyaar Kiya, turns 56 today (February 22). On her special day, let’s revisit the moment she fondly described her connection with Salman as truly 'special'.

Salman Khan and Bhagyashree reunited after over three decades for a memorable scene in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Earlier, in a candid chat with South First, she said, "Salman Khan called me to ask if I could be part of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. That’s not all. He also called my husband Himalay and son Abhimanyu, too. Everyone in the family was like, ‘Salman Khan is calling’."

The actress revealed how the superstar personally reached out to each of them, making direct calls instead of going through intermediaries. This thoughtful gesture highlighted the deep-rooted friendship they share, an offer she couldn’t refuse. She said, "The friendship we share is special, and there was no question of saying no to him."

Now a certified nutritionist and wellness advocate, Bhagyashree described the experience as unforgettable, especially since it marked their return to the screen together after 33 years. Revisiting their iconic roles, Suman and Prem, carried a wave of nostalgia, making the moment even more meaningful for fans who still cherish their Maine Pyar Kiya days.

Adding a playful twist, her cameo also touched on a question that has followed Salman for years—his marital status. Her character subtly echoed what many have wondered, playfully questioning why he hasn’t tied the knot yet.

Off-screen, she shared her thoughts, reflecting on Salman’s love for children. She expressed her belief that someone with such a soft spot for kids would naturally desire a family of his own. However, she acknowledged that life doesn’t always unfold as planned, a reminder that fate often has its own course.

Pinkvilla wishes Bhagyashree a joyful birthday and a wonderful year ahead.

