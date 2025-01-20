Saif Ali Khan Attack: Bhagyashree expresses shock after accused in actor’s stabbing case revealed to be Bangladeshi: ‘Everyone's safety is under…’

The news of Saif Ali Khan and his family being attacked at their Mumbai home sent shockwaves to the entire country. Several Bollywood actors also took to social media to condemn the act asking for more security in the Bandra region of Mumbai where most of them reside. Bollywood veteran Bhagyashree also expressed her shock upon knowing that the accused held in the case is a Bangladeshi national. She stated that everyone's safety is under a question mark. Read on!

Days after Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times at his Bandra home, the Mumbai Police was able to nab a 30-year-old man who confessed to the crime. Primary evidence retrieved from him proved that the accused, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad, is from Bangladesh and entered India illegally. Upon hearing about this new development, actress Bhagyashree expressed shock.

While talking about the high-profile case with ANI, the Maine Pyar Kiya actress stated that she was shocked upon knowing about the incident as Mumbai is considered one of the safest cities in India. “We who live in Mumbai are very shocked by what happened,” the senior actress stated adding that after the incident, everyone is tense. Lauding the Mumbai Police for relentlessly working to nab the culprit, she opined that since the assailant has been caught, the legal process should start soon.

The actress divulged that when incidents like this happen in Mumbai, everyone gets tense, including the city locals. Having said that, it’s not about Bollywood, it's about the safety of everyone. “Everyone's safety is under a question mark especially if an immigrant does something like this, then we should definitely secure our Indian borders, which is very important,” she added.

According to cops, the accused Shehzad broke into Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residence with the intention of robbery. After illegally entering India, he worked in a restaurant in Mumbai for two months before he was removed by the employer in December 2024. The man also changed his identity and worked under the name of Bijoy Das. Saif is currently out of danger and is expected to be discharged from the Lilavati Hospital soon.

