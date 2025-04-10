Jaat: Salman Khan’s major shoutout to Sunny Deol for his massy actioner is proof of their brotherly bond; don't miss Varun Dhawan's special mention

Salman Khan’s warm bond with Dharmendra and his family is not hidden from anyone. While Sunny Deol is now enjoying the release of his mass-actioner Jaat, the Sikandar star gave a major shoutout to Deol by sharing a special post on his Instagram. Check it out.

On April 10, Salman Khan took to his Instagram stories and shared a video reel of Sunny Deol. The special video clip was shared to express his gratitude to fans for showing their love for the theme song of Jaat. Reacting to it, Khan wrote, "#Jaat" followed by a flexing bicep emoji and tagged Gadar star alongside.

Varun Dhawan also shared the video and wrote, "Looking forward to seeing this Jaat in the theatres @iamsunnydeol."

On Wednesday, April 9, Sunny Deol took to his Instagram handle and posted a video from inside the plane. The energetic video featured his love for traditional food as he enjoyed parathas, curd, and lassi while grooving to the theme song of Jaat. He was also seen holding a parantha in one hand while matching the steps to every beat of the catchy tune.

"Apna style hai desi Paranthe, dahi aur lassi Thank you all for showing so much love to #JaatThemeSong #Jaat IN CINEMAS TOMORROW !," the post was captioned.

The video shared by Deol also attracted a reaction from his Lahore 1947 co-star Preity Zinta, who extended her warm wishes. She wrote, "All the best for JAAT cannot wait to see it," followed by a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interaction with us, Sunny Deol had talked about his brotherly bond with the superstar. He stated, “Salman and I we have a great bonding, and it has been from years. I think much before we even started acting. A bonding is a bonding, which we can't deny, and there's a lot of love.”

On the professional front, Salman Khan was last seen in AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar. The film also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar, Sathyaraj, and more in pivotal roles.

Jaat, on the other hand, is enjoying its first day in the theaters today. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film also features Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Singh, Ramya Krishnan, and more in important roles.

