Bollywood Newswrap, April 21: Aamir Khan reveals details about his character in Sitaare Zameen Par; Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 release date out and more

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of April 21, 2025:

1. Aamir Khan reveals his character in Sitaare Zameen Par is ‘exactly opposite’ of TZP’s Ram Shankar Nikumbh

Aamir Khan assured fans that while Sitaare Zameen Par shares a similar theme with Taare Zameen Par, the upcoming film takes a comedic route aimed at making audiences laugh. The Fanaa actor also revealed that his character Gulshan is a complete contrast to his earlier role as Ram Shankar Nikumbh, offering a fresh and humorous perspective.

2. WATCH: Yuzvendra Chahal’s rumored GF RJ Mahvash takes over internet as she cheers for cricketer during latest IPL match

Speculation around Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash's relationship has been making waves for a while. Although neither has officially confirmed the rumors, Mahvash, a well-known social media influencer, is frequently spotted supporting the cricketer at his matches. Most recently, a video of her cheering for Chahal from the stands has gone viral, adding more fuel to the buzz around their alleged romance.

3. Nirav Modi’s biggest scam to be adapted for screen by producer Vikram Malhotra and director Palash Vaswani

Nirav Modi, the man behind the massive multi-billion-dollar PNB scam, is set to become the focus of a gripping new film. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Vikram Malhotra’s Abundantia Entertainment is developing a Netflix Original based on Modi’s life and the infamous scandal.

4. Mardaani 3: Rani Mukerji’s super-cop entertainer gets release date; her bold FIRST LOOK has fans buzzing with excitement

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has officially revealed the release date for Mardaani 3, the next installment in their powerful female-led cop franchise. Starring Rani Mukerji as the relentless and fearless officer Shivani Shivaji Roy, the film is set to hit theaters on February 27, 2026.

5. Chef Vikas Khanna comes out in support of Gauri Khan’s restaurant amid ‘fake paneer’ allegations

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, owns the upscale Mumbai restaurant Torii, which recently made headlines after a YouTuber alleged it served “fake paneer.” In response, renowned chef Vikas Khanna has voiced his support for the establishment, expressing concern over how unqualified individuals can influence public opinion.

