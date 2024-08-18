Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal makes fans jump with joy as he announces release date of teaser; Find out

Chhaava is Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming film, in which the audience will see the actor in a never-seen-before avatar. While everyone is eagerly waiting to see him as Chatrapati Sambhaji in the historical drama film, the actor has made his fans excited by making a new announcement. Minutes ago, the Dunki actor dropped a poster of his movie and announced that its teaser would be dropped tomorrow, i.e., August 19.

For all those enthu-cutlets who have been waiting with bated breath to have a glimpse of Vicky Kaushal in his upcoming movie, we have a piece of good news. After much anticipation, the teaser of the actor’s next film, Chhaava, will be dropping on August 19. A while ago, Vicky took to his Instagram account and shared an image with ‘CHHAAVA’ on it. In the captions, he mentioned, “TEASER OUT TOMORROW!”

Soon after he shared the big update about the movie, celebrated film producer Guneet Monga dropped multiple fire emojis in the comments section. While celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim stated he ‘can’t wait’ to watch it, filmmaker Shilpa Srivastava dropped a burning heart emoji. His fans also jumped in joy and flooded his post with congratulatory messages. A user penned, “Yay!!!!! Bring it on’ VK!” while another wrote, “Gonna be fire.”

Another one exclaimed, “It’s gonna blow everyone’s mind!” Expressing his excitement, a fourth penned, “Excited to watch you as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.” For the unknown, several Vicky Kaushal fans have already watched the teaser on August 15 as it was attached to Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s movie Stree 2.

Hence, a handful of people expressed their delight in watching the glimpse of the actor in action. One wrote in the comments, “I have already watched it in theatre sir Vicky sir starting from your roaring lion entry to defeating The mob like a true furious warrior and the best at last sitting at throne the Raj singhasana maharaja Shree chhatrapati sambhaji Maharaj Vijay so you are not acted just gone back to time and place the camera that's it.”

For the unversed, Laxman Utekar's Chhaava will hit cinema halls on December 6, 2024.

