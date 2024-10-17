Deva star Shahid Kapoor flashes million dollar smile in latest PIC with Mira Rajput as they hang out with friends

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been married for nine years, and they keep setting relationship goals for their fans. Shahid and Mira often shower love on each other through their social media posts. Their latest post on Instagram is a treat to our eyes. Deva star Shahid flashed a million-dollar smile in the latest picture with Mira as they hung out with friends.

In the picture posted by Mira Rajput on her Instagram story, the couple is happily posing for the camera with their friends. Shahid Kapoor can be seen smiling along with his wife, Mira, as they chill with their two buddies. The selfie shows Mira holding the camera and the Deva star standing at the back.

Mira is sporting a black puffer jacket, and Shahid is twinning with her in a black outfit. She captioned her Instagram story, "Annual scene."

Take a look at the screenshot of her Instagram story:

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview with Pinkvilla Masterclass in 2023, Shahid Kapoor confirmed that Farzi 2 will be happening in the future. Shahid noted that Farzi, the 2023 thriller series, had an "open-ended" climax, so there is a possibility to explore the storyline.

"The second season of Farzi will happen. I mean, the response was amazing. Also, the way the story ended; it was open-ended so there is an opportunity for a lot more to happen. It was not like a culmination. So Farzi 2 will happen, and if anything, else I like, I will, but as of now, I haven’t said yes to anything for OTT because I had two releases this year, so I'm going to do some stuff for theatres now...," Shahid told us last year.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for Rosshan Andrrews' directorial venture, Deva. The action thriller film will be released on February 14, 2025, on the occasion of Valentine's Day. It stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput exchanged marital vows on July 7, 2015. They tied the knot at a private ceremony in Delhi. The couple has two kids, a daughter Misha Kapoor and a son, Zain Kapoor.

