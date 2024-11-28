Did you know Mahesh Bhatt’s 1990 film Aashiqui was initially meant for a TV release? Here’s what Gulshan Kumar did to make it a hit

The 1990 film Aashiqui, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, remains iconic for its soulful music and heartfelt love story. Starring Rahul Roy, Anu Aggarwal, and Deepak Tijori, it marked the first installment of the Aashiqui series. But here’s a surprising fact: the film was originally intended for a TV release and was made on a modest budget of just Rs 40 lakh. Deepak revealed that it was Gulshan Kumar who played a pivotal role in turning the film into a major success.

Yes, you read that correctly! Actor Deepak Tijori, in an interview with Manju Ramanan, said, "When Aashiqui was being made, it was being made in Rs 40 lakh. We thought it would come on TV." Initially, they thought the film would be small, similar to how Gulshan Kumar had approached Lal Dupatta Malmal Ka (1988), treating it like a small project.

He recalled working on Aashiqui with that mindset, unaware of how big the film would eventually become. The Aashiqui actor shared that Gulshan Kumar, the founder of T-Series, was instrumental in the film’s success. His strategy was to prioritize the success of the film's music before moving forward with the production.

Deepak explained that Kumar first ensured the songs from Lal Dupatta Malmal Ka were a hit before making the film, and he used the same approach for Aashiqui. "Gulshan Kumar did that, he made sure the songs (from Lal Dupatta Malmal Ka) were a hit first and then he made the film. He did the same with Aashiqui," he said. Gulshan made sure the songs were a success, and only then did he tell Mahesh Bhatt to proceed with the film.

The songs of Aashiqui, composed by Nadeem-Shravan, became an instant sensation, which ultimately led to the film’s production. Deepak Tijori explained that the songs were so loved by the public that once they gained popularity, Kumar suggested to Mahesh Bhatt, “Iske upar film banaiye." (Make a film around these songs). The filmmaker, inspired by the music, went on to create the film, adding even more memorable tracks, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Meanwhile, Deepak Tijori started his acting career with notable films like Aashiqui, Afsana Pyar Ka, and Kaun Kare Kurbanie. He later ventured into direction, making his debut with the film Oops!

