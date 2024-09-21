Diljit Dosanjh hit by phone during Paris concert, his reaction will prove why he is king of kindness; WATCH

At a recent concert in Paris, Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh experienced an unexpected moment when a fan enthusiastically tossed a phone onto the stage. Instead of reacting with frustration, Dosanjh surprised everyone by offering a meaningful response—he gifted his jacket to the fan and imparted a valuable lesson in the process.

During a recent concert in Paris, Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh faced an incident where a fan threw a cell phone onto the stage. Rather than reacting with frustration, Diljit calmly picked up the phone, returned it to the fan, and said, "Keep your phone safe, paji (brother)." His composed and gracious response resonated with the audience, showcasing his humility and leaving a positive impression.

Watch the viral video here:

To add to the fan's excitement, Diljit went a step further by gifting the fan a jacket, transforming the situation into a truly heartwarming experience. He then seamlessly resumed the concert, captivating the audience with his popular tracks. This act of generosity, coupled with his composed demeanor, has gone viral, further cementing Diljit Dosanjh's reputation for kindness and humility. Fans everywhere are praising him for turning what could have been a negative incident into a memorable and uplifting moment.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the singer's much-anticipated Dil-Luminati concert in India, set to commence on October 26, 2024, has encountered controversy even before the event begins. The pre-sale tickets, released on September 12, were sold out within minutes, leaving many fans disheartened. Among those affected is Delhi-based law student Riddhima Kapoor, who has taken legal action against the concert organizers.

She claimed that that the ticket sales, announced to start at 1 PM, were made available a minute earlier, at 12:59 PM. This slight advance allowed tickets to be swiftly claimed, leaving her and numerous others without the opportunity to purchase. In her legal notice, she contends that the organizers may have engaged in questionable practices, including possible ticket manipulation and scalping.

Diljit Dosanjh is currently mesmerizing audiences around the globe with his electrifying Dil-Luminati tour. This October, the Punjabi music sensation is set to bring his dynamic performances to India, where fans eagerly await his return to the stage.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh treats fans to PICS from his first performance in Paris; Makes BIG promise to Punjabi music lovers