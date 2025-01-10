Do Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s bodyguards earn over Rs 2 crore annually? Renowned security consultant Yusuf Ibrahim reveals truth
Bollywood security expert Yusuf Ibrahim reveals whether Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s bodyguards earn over Rs 2 crore annually, as speculated in reports.
Bollywood bodyguards often spark discussions on social media, with their salaries sometimes reaching crores annually. Among the most talked-about are Shera, Salman Khan’s trusted bodyguard, and Ravi Singh, who protects Shah Rukh Khan. Now, renowned security expert Yusuf Ibrahim, who has safeguarded several A-list stars like Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, has addressed the rumors surrounding the hefty earnings of these two celebrity bodyguards, reportedly surpassing Rs 2 crore annually.
During a recent podcast with Siddharth Kannan, Yusuf Ibrahim was questioned about the speculation surrounding Ravi Singh’s alleged Rs 2.7 crore yearly salary. He stated, "We don’t really know how much someone is earning." When asked again, he replied, "It’s not possible." Ravi Singh, Shah Rukh Khan's personal bodyguard, plays a crucial role in securing the actor's safety at events and during his travels.
When questioned about Shera’s rumored annual salary of Rs 2 crore, Yusuf Ibrahim’s response was different. He explained, "Salman Khan’s Shera has his own business; he has his own security company. I think he has multiple businesses. So it is possible that he must be earning it."
Shera, whose real name is Gurmeet Singh Jolly, is well-known as Salman Khan’s bodyguard. With over two decades of service, Shera has built a reputation for loyalty, dedication, and professionalism. He also runs his own security agency, Tiger Security.
Yusuf Ibrahim addressed the speculation about Akshay Kumar’s bodyguard, Shreysay Thele, earning Rs 1.2 crore annually, stating that he doesn't have personal details about the bodyguard's earnings.
He explained that breaking it down to Rs 10-12 lakh per month is possible, but several factors influence the total, such as the billing for shoots, events, and promotions, as well as the number of days the star works. He suggested that these reported figures are likely inflated or fabricated.
On the work front, Salman Khan is set to star in Sikandar alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has King lined up, featuring his daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.
ALSO READ: Farah Khan reveals it’s ‘harder’ working with Shah Rukh Khan now due to THIS reason; says, ‘pressure doubles’