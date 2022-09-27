Exclusive: Deepika Padukone rushed to Breach Candy hospital last night

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was rushed to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai, last night. The actress underwent numerous tests at the hospital which took almost half a day. According to our sources, the actress had complained of uneasiness. The actress faced quite a taxing situation and was immediately hospitalized. Fortunately, Deepika is feeling better now.

Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The film also stars John Abraham in a key role. The Siddharth Anand directorial will hit the theatres on January 25. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Apart from Pathaan, Deepika Padukone has Fighter, opposite Hrithik Roshan. She is also part of Project K that stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.