EXCLUSIVE: Not Salman Khan, THIS actor is Iulia Vantur's favourite in Bollywood

Iulia Vantur has always been in news because of her rumoured boyfriend and Bollywood actor Salman Khan. She recently sang a song Main Chala which also stars Salman and Pragya Jaiswal. To note, the singer was also a television presenter apart from being a model and actress. And she is best known for her role as co-presenter of one of the most popular and long-lived live TV shows. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, she opened on many things, including her favourite actor with whom she would like to work.

Iulia Vantur said, “There is one I really like since I was the kid and his name is Kabir Bedi. We use to watch him in Romania this series called Sandokan. So he was like my first crush. I used to admire him very very much and I still do. And I remember once I met him and it was like big joy for me. And another time when I was performing for a world show he was right there, cheering up for me and I was feeling so blessed for that moment knowing that someone I appreciate since childhood and someone who is my crush know is actually there seeing me and cheering up for me. That was a special moment for me.”

Talking about Sandokan, it is a 1976 Italian six-part television series directed by Sergio Sollima and it is based upon the novels of Emilio Salgari featuring the pirate hero Sandokan. It was followed the next year by a feature-length spin-off film, and another twenty years later by a sequel series named The Return of Sandokan, with Kabir Bedi reprising his role as Sandokan in both.

Also Read: Iulia Vantur on Salman Khan hosting Bigg Boss: Don’t think anyone can do the job better than him; EXCLUSIVE