EXCLUSIVE: Raveena Tandon reveals birthday plans; says she will celebrate in ‘midst of forest’ with daughter Rasha

Raveena Tandon is surely an actress par excellence. From her acting craft to sizzling dance moves, she has been fans' favorite. The actress, who is happily married to Anil Thadani is celebrating her 49th birthday on October 26. A while ago, Pinkvilla exclusively spoke to the birthday girl and asked her about her special plans. In order to make it even more special, the actress decided to take a break, away from all the hustle and bustle of the city, and celebrate her birthday in the midst of a jungle.

Raveena Tandon opens up about her birthday plans this year

Raveena Tandon, who is ringing in her 49th birthday on October 26, spoke exclusively with us and revealed, “Well, honestly my birthday is always with family and close loved ones. There are no rituals as such but at 12 o'clock mostly my children always plan a surprise but this time when my daughter asked me so what do you want to do I said let’s run away to the jungle and that’s what we’ve done. So, we’re ringing in the birthday, this time in the midst of the forest. Honestly, we’ve always done it on her birthday but this time we’re doing it on mine and that’s the best place for Rasha and me to be, and we’re making the most of it."

A peek into Raveena Tandon’s Durga Puja celebrations with family

Raveena Tandon is quite active on her social media, where she often drops several enchanting posts with her family. Just a couple of days back, the actress took to social media and shared an album of captivating glimpses from her Durga Puja celebrations at Border director J.P. Dutta’s residence.

The actress graced the occasion with her daughter Rasha Thadani while she was also joined by Sara Ali Khan and Manish Malhotra along with other friends. The post was captioned, “Ashtami with #matarani and my #betirani .. thank you my dearest @bindiyadutta6 @siddhid11 @nidhiduttaofficial @binnoykgandhi #jpsaab for being amazing hosts always”

About Rasha Thadani's Bollywood debut

Talking about Rasha Thadani, the gorgeous star kid is often seen generating buzz on social media. She is poised to make her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s next. The film will also mark the debut of Singham Again actor Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgan. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the film will be an action-adventure film.

