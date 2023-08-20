EXCLUSIVE: Shikha Malhotra recalls auditioning for Parineeti Chopra's Chamkila; talks about paralysis recovery

Shikha Malhotra is recognized for her role in Shah Rukh Khan's film Fan and her collaboration with Sanjay Mishra in the 2020 movie Kaanchli. The up-and-coming actress holds a degree in nursing which she put to use by working as a frontline worker during the Covid-19 pandemic. A few months back, she garnered attention by sharing images showcasing her transformation after suffering a brain stroke. Shikha sat for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, during which she unveiled her inspiring path to recovery and discussed her return to the acting scene.

Shikha Malhotra opens up about recovering from brain stroke and paralysis

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Shikha revealed that she had worked in the Covid ICU for over an year during the pandemic. Post that she contracted the virus herself and was admitted in the hospital for around a month. Shikha talked about suffering a brain stroke and then a right side paralysis, and opened up about her recovery process. She said, “I stayed paralyzed for a long time. After I got discharged I wasn’t able to walk properly. I used to get up every morning, hold the walls and try to walk. Due to steroids my weight was constantly increasing, My mother, who is a retired nurse, was taking care of me. It was a whole lot of struggle to become normal after paralysis. I started doing yoga, Kathak, and classical singing. It used to hurt a lot but I thought not to give up.”

Shikha Malhotra auditioned for Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila starring Parineeti Chopra

The actress shared how once she recovered, she had tried to return to the film industry. She narrated an incident when she had auditioned for a role in Imtiaz Ali’s film Chamkila starring Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh. “Around one year later when I recovered, I decided to return to acting. I was feeling so down. A lead actor's frame is very cliche. I had just recovered and I felt like I had to climb another mountain. I got a call from Mukesh Chabra for an audition. He told me there was a film, it was a primary character who had a Punjabi background. I was very excited. When I reached there, I got to know it was an Imtiaz Ali film called Chamkila, and I was called for the role of the big sister to the lead character. When I saw my audition, I looked so old. I immediately asked them to delete it. They told me I did good but I wanted them to delete it. I told them, ‘I am very young. I may not look like it.’ This was in mid 2022 and then I decided to stop giving auditions and I wanted to stay away,” shared Shikha.

Shikha mentioned how her mother motivated her to work on herself when she thought she would have to quit the acting profession. The actress then worked hard to become fit again.

Shikha Malhotra shares experience of working on the frontline during pandemic

The young star also shared why she decided to work on the frontline during the pandemic. She said, “I wanted to be the one from my fraternity to join the doctors and nurses. Normally also in my society or on sets, I give injections to my doctor, do their dressing. I don’t take money because it is ‘seva’ from my side. By profession I am an actor now, I don’t use nursing as a salaried job. I saw my mother do this all my childhood so I thought this was good to help others. Initially I thought maybe I wasted my 4-4.5 years (studying) but during covid I realized I was meant for something special.”

Talking about her learnings from the time, Shikha expressed, “The best learning was that humanity is the only religion. That time everyone was scared and needed to hold each other’s hand. Second was patience is the key and third it’s very important to save money.” She wants to carry these lessons with herself as she returns to the entertainment industry.

