EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal reveals if he has any regrets through his journey, says 'I used to knock on doors'

Vicky Kaushal is that underdog who rose like a phoenix from the ashes. After playing several minor roles in Bollywood movies, his 2015 drama film Masaan gave him much-deserved fame and recognition as a talented actor. Recently, Kaushal was with us for an exclusive chat wherein he shared if he has any regrets about his acting journey.

A while ago, Vicky Kaushal was in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla wherein he spoke about his personal and professional life, among other things. When the actor was asked if he had any regrets through his acting journey, he responded with a firm ‘No’. The Sam Bahadur actor continued, “Firstly, half of this journey, I have been craving for opportunities. So, I can’t regret for the opportunities that I got. In the days when I used to step out for auditioning, I used to knock on doors.”

He further said that despite giving multiple auditions, he would get only a couple of projects. “Ads k auditions, short films k auditions, hazaaro auditions diye honge jisme se baad me 10-15 me select hue ho. Top 2-3 ho gaya, par vo select nhi ho pae toh uske baad jab mauka milta hai toh you can’t regret that. (I would have given thousands of auditions for ads and short films. However, later I got selected in only 10-15 of them. When even after reaching the top 2-3, you don’t get selected and finally get opportunities, you can’t regret them.)”

Having said that, the Sardar Udham star is grateful for the opportunities he got. “But, in any case, even if that has not worked, it always teaches you something. But I’ve always enjoyed the people I have worked with, I have enjoyed the films I’ve gotten to be a part of and the characters I have played.”

Vicky Kaushal’s work front

The actor was part of multiple movies this year, namely Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and The Great Indian Family. There are two more movies that will be released later this year, namely Sam Bahadur and Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan. Further, the actor will also be seen in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam next year.