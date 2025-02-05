EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal reveals receiving THIS amount in his 1st paycheque and it’s even lesser than your pocket money: ‘I was so nervous…’

Vicky Kaushal, one of the finest actors in the industry, is eagerly awaiting the release of his next film, Chhaava. Recently, he reflected on his struggling days, revealing that he once lived in a chawl and earned Rs 1,500 as his first paycheck. He added, "It felt like I was carrying cash, and I was so nervous while carrying it."

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, a fan expressed admiration for Vicky Kaushal, calling him an inspiration and acknowledging his journey of overcoming struggles to achieve success. The fan mentioned reading about the actor who once lived in a 10x10 chawl and was curious to know about his experiences during those challenging times and how his journey unfolded.

He responded, "Look, when I lived in a chawl, I was born there, so the struggle was more for my family—my father, my mother. We were just kids; at that time, we didn’t even understand what struggle meant."

He further added, "I don’t really like romanticizing struggles too much because, in life, everyone has their own set of challenges. We all receive a different set of cards, and life is about making the most of them. Maybe my situation was better than someone else's, and someone else's was better than mine. But in the end, we have to find meaning in our own journey."

The Love and War actor continued, "Struggles will always exist. Some may lack certain things, while others may lack something else—that’s just part of life. But I believe struggles should be celebrated. Otherwise, what would you even talk about in interviews? If you achieve something without facing struggles, you have no stories to tell."

When asked about his first paycheck, Vicky Kaushal recalled, "Oh yes, my first paycheque in my name was Rs 1,500 when I was doing theater. I remember—I think the show was at St. Andrews or maybe in Dadar, I don’t recall exactly. But I received that check."

He continued, "At that time, I was working in production, not even acting. I was doing backstage work. After the show, when I had that check in my bag and was standing at the station waiting for my train, I was so nervous. It felt as if I was carrying cash instead of a check. I held onto it tightly, afraid it might get lost. But yes, that was my first earning."

Chhaava also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles.