EXCLUSIVE: ‘We are not creating just Part 1’, says Ayan Mukerji on the big-budget film Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra continues to rule the Box Office even after many days of its release. The film has been getting lot of love from the fans. All the cast including director Ayan Mukerji is on cloud nine over the success. Brahmastra's other parts which are in the pipeline are also making headlines. But one thing which has been the talk of the town lately is its budget. Today, speaking to Pinkvilla, Ayan opened up on the budget of the film.

He said, “Brahmastra is a big-budget movie. When we started to create Brahmastra, we were not creating just part 1. It was an investment that we were making in trilogy and in part 2 and part 3. So, a lot of our cost that we invested in part 1 is also invested in setting up the foundation, the writing, building assets, concept work on Part 2 and Part 3. And then there was idea which was always in my mind but which really came to life while making Brahmastra was the idea of Astra, Vanastra.”

Speaking further, Ayan said, “I have realized that we were with Brahmastra you know setting up the foundation of this trilogy of all these other astras. Therefore we created the foundation of this universe of cinemas. So while we were working on Brahmastra 1, we were also suddenly working on other ideas for offshoots of Brahmastra. So I think the way we are looking at it there is much larger investment. We have also not sat down and exactly ascertain what we are going to attribute to Part 1 as the budget. And that’s sort of it. We understand the investment and we are looking at it you know much larger way and not in such linear film one.”

The cast also includes Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy, and has a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. The film is released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

