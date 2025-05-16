Dipika Kakar Surbhi Jyoti Chhaya Kadam at Cannes 2025 Diljit Dosanjh Konkona Sensharma Amol Prashar Jaat on ott Madhuri Dixit birthday Jacqueline Fernandez in Cannes 2025 Naomika Saran Agastya Nanda Diljit Dosanjh

War 2 Reveal Incoming: Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR starrer’s big surprise to drop on THIS date

Are you ready for War 2's big reveal? Hrithik Roshan just teased a surprise as fans anticipate the action thriller also starring Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani.

By Apeksha Juneja
Published on May 16, 2025  |  11:29 AM IST |  4K
War 2 Reveal Incoming: Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR starrer’s big surprise to drop on THIS date
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

War 2 is one of the most highly anticipated Bollywood movies. This sequel to the 2019 film marks the return of Hrithik Roshan as Kabir. Kiara Advani and Jr. NTR will be seen in pivotal roles. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the first look of the movie and it looks like they will finally be rewarded. A surprise War 2 reveal is set to drop on May 20, 2025.

Today, May 16, 2025, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram Stories and teased a big asset from his upcoming movie War 2. Addressing his co-star Jr. NTR, he said, “Hey @jrntr, think you know what to expect on the 20th of May this year? Trust me you have NO idea what's in store. Ready? #War2.”

May 20 is a special day as it marks Jr. NTR’s birthday and there couldn’t be a better occasion for the War 2 team to kickstart their marketing.

Have a look at Hrithik Roshan’s story!

Pic Courtesy: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

This story is being developed.

Credits: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
About The Author
Apeksha Juneja

Apeksha Juneja

Latest Articles