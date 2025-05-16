War 2 Reveal Incoming: Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR starrer’s big surprise to drop on THIS date
Are you ready for War 2's big reveal? Hrithik Roshan just teased a surprise as fans anticipate the action thriller also starring Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani.
War 2 is one of the most highly anticipated Bollywood movies. This sequel to the 2019 film marks the return of Hrithik Roshan as Kabir. Kiara Advani and Jr. NTR will be seen in pivotal roles. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the first look of the movie and it looks like they will finally be rewarded. A surprise War 2 reveal is set to drop on May 20, 2025.
Today, May 16, 2025, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram Stories and teased a big asset from his upcoming movie War 2. Addressing his co-star Jr. NTR, he said, “Hey @jrntr, think you know what to expect on the 20th of May this year? Trust me you have NO idea what's in store. Ready? #War2.”
May 20 is a special day as it marks Jr. NTR’s birthday and there couldn’t be a better occasion for the War 2 team to kickstart their marketing.
Have a look at Hrithik Roshan’s story!
This story is being developed.
ALSO READ: Special Ops 2’s thrilling teaser just dropped; here’s where you can watch new season of Kay Kay Menon-led series