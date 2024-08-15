Hardik Pandya's rumored girlfriend Jasmin Walia's PIC with Mumbai Indians flag goes VIRAL

Nearly a month ago, Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stankovic put rumors to rest and announced their separation on social media after four years of being together. While their fans and loved ones were trying to wrap their head around their divorces, reports and pictures of the Indian cricketer suggesting that he is dating Jasmin Walia started surfacing online. Now, an old image of the British singer with the Mumbai Indians fans has gone viral.

After rumors of Hardik Pandya dating Jasmin Walia spread like wildfire, the internet got to work to dig out evidence that could back these claims. A while ago, a user on X (formerly Twitter) shared a picture of the actor-singer with the blue flag of the Indian Premier League team, Mumbai Indians during one of the matches. To refresh your memory, the cricketer is a key player on the cricket team owned by Reliance Industries’s Nita Ambani.

In the image, Walia can be seen rooting and cheering for the team. Dropping the photo, the user asked others online to ‘connect the dots’ suggesting that the two celebs might be dating each other.

Take a look:

Earlier, netizens also speculated that both Hardik and Jasmin are holidaying together in Greece. This came after both of them posted visuals from their recent vacations. People turned Sherlock and came to this conclusion after several images posted by the celebs had the same picturesque Mykonos backgrounds and at the same locations with both of them following each other on Instagram.

Advertisement

Moreover, Hardik has liked nearly all the posts dropped by Jasmin on her social media. Jasmin also did the same on the sports personalities’ video from his vacation. Having said that, no one has officially commented anything about their alleged relationship. Moreover, the reason behind Hardik and Natasa Stankovic’s break up is also under wraps currently.

Both of them got into matrimony in 2020 and were blessed with a baby boy in July of the same year. The couple then renewed their wedding vows in February last year in a lavish ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan. People started talking about their separation after Natasa removed Pandya from her Instagram username.

ALSO READ: Is Hardik Pandya dating British singer Jasmin Walia after separation from Natasa Stankovic? Fans claim duo ‘enjoying together in Greece’