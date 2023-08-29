'I pretended to be in love with a girl...': Karan Johar recalls the hardship he faced during his school days

Karan Johar is one of the most successful producer-director in Bollywood. As a head honcho of Dharma Productions, he has backed some of the biggest movies. At the same time, he has also directed some of the most landmark movies in the past two decades. However, things were not easy for him while he was growing up.

Karan Johar opens up about his school days

Recently, Karan Johar appeared in the YouTube show called Be A Man Yaar hosted by Nikhil Taneja. In the show's trailer, we get a glimpse of a deep conversation between KJo and Nikhil. He said, “I pretended to be in love with a girl in the 10th standard. Her name was Shalaka.” The filmmaker added, "Today what you call ‘gay, ’fag' or ‘homo’, said in a derogatory tone, it was called pansy in those days and, it was a word that literally, had really pushed me into a shell.” Karan also revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was the only man who did not make him feel any lesser.

Apart from Karan Johar, the series also features Vicky Kaushal, Nasseruddin Shah, and Nakuul Mehta among others.

Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was a major hit

Karan returned to the director's chair after nearly seven years with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It also marked his 25th anniversary as a director in the industry. The movie stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan among others. Upon release, the movie met with a positive critical response and strong box-office results. Several industry insiders including Anurag Kashyap and Hrithik Roshan openly expressed their love for the movie.

Apart from this, as a producer, Karan has several projects lined up under the Dharma Productions banner. These include Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna starrer action thriller Yodha, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, and Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. Mr. & Mrs. Mahi stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor while Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam features Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri in the lead.

