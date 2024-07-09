INSIDE Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Haldi: Udit Narayan weaves melodious magic as he sings SRK’s romantic tracks; WATCH

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities have been going on in full swing now. After a grand sangeet ceremony wherein we saw Justin Bieber performing for the guests, the couple hosted a Haldi ceremony. We saw Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, and others gracing the ceremony. Well, Udit Narayan was amongst one of the singers who performed at the event. And now we have got our hands on a video of him singing Shah Rukh Khan starrer Veer Zaara’s popular track.

Udit Narayan performs at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Haldi

A video from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Haldi ceremony is going viral. In the video, we can see one of the most loved singers of the 90’s Udit Narayan performing. Wearing a maroon-colored sherwani over white pants the singer is singing Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta starrer popular track Main Yahan Hoon from veer Zaara. In the video we can hear the crowd cheering for him.

David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

The Ambani family has been grabbing all the eyeballs ever since the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant began in March. Their ceremonies have been graced by several eminent personalities from across the globe. And now the family is all set for the lovebirds to tie the knot. Everyone has been eyeing the guest list for the impending wedding on July 12.

On the other hand, a recent report published in India Today claims that legendary former footballer David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham have also been extended an invitation to the grand wedding. Well, if he comes for the wedding, it is not going to be the first time that the Ambani family is going to host the footballer.

In 2023, Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani had hosted the former footballer at their lavish Mumbai bungalow Antilia in 2023 during his three-day visit to India as part of his tour as UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador.

Well, all we can say is that if the pre-wedding festivities have been so grand, only time will tell how grand the wedding is going to be.

