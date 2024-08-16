Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium co-star Manu Rishi gets emotional as he recalls burying late actor: 'I realized this man was slipping away'

Manu Rishi, Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium co-star, recently became emotional while recounting the experience of laying the late actor to rest, something he almost missed but thankfully managed to do. He also revealed that Irrfan had recommended him to a prominent director and later commended him for boldly visiting the director's home. Recalling the burial, Manu shared, "I placed sandalwood on Irrfan before burying him with my own hands." He also remembered going to the Hindi Medium set just to hug him, adding, "I realized that this man was slipping away, and I needed to gather as many memories with him as I could."

In an interview with the Red Mike YouTube channel, Manu Rishi reflected on the deep grief he experienced while remembering Irrfan Khan and the emotional moment of personally burying him. He recounted how he almost missed the chance to say a final goodbye but managed to do so in a profoundly personal way. Despite Covid restrictions that prevented people from entering the burial ground, Manu was fortunate to gain access. Once inside, he carefully placed sandalwood on Irrfan before laying him to rest with his own hands, a memory that left him deeply emotional.

He also shared touching memories of his time with Irrfan Khan. He reminisced about the beginning of Hindi Medium, when he reached out to the director, wondering why he wasn't offered even a small role, especially after his significant part in Angrezi Medium. His only request was to have a brief moment to hug Irrfan. Soon after, Irrfan personally called Manu, sent him tickets, and invited him to Udaipur. Manu went just to embrace his friend. At that moment, he couldn’t bring himself to act, realizing that Irrfan was slowly 'slipping away'. He focused on cherishing their remaining time together. Though Irrfan Khan didn’t survive, Manu still treasures the message he received from him.

Advertisement

Manu Rishi recalled how Irrfan Khan had once recommended him to a prominent director to write a film. When the director questioned his abilities, Manu confidently responded by saying that the director could either trust his work or Irrfan’s recommendation. Manu pointed out that if he hadn't seen his work, he wouldn’t be asking such a question. He challenged the director by asking how he would feel if someone asked him to direct a scene for approval. When the director mentioned he had directed six films, Manu replied that he had written eleven. He emphasized that his frustration wasn’t from the lack of recognition but from the director's failure to trust Irrfan’s recommendation.

Manu also recalled that on the same night, Irrfan Khan visited him. Instead of scolding him for standing up to the director, Irrfan praised him for his courage. Manu shared how, upon opening the door, Irrfan immediately said, "Ya toh tu mar jayega ya tu tar jayega (Either you will die, or you will survive). This self-respect that you have is very correct.'" This moment left a lasting impression on Manu as Irrfan admired his strength and conviction.

Advertisement

Angrezi Medium is a 2020 Bollywood movie directed by Homi Adajania and serves as a follow-up to the 2017 film Hindi Medium. The film stars Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, focusing on the touching story of a father, Champak (played by Irrfan), who is determined to help his daughter, Tarika (Radhika Madan), achieve her dream of studying in London. The film garnered attention for its heartfelt performances, particularly Irrfan Khan's portrayal of the devoted father.

Irrfan Khan was a renowned Indian actor celebrated for his diverse roles in both Bollywood and Hollywood. His career took off with notable performances in films like Maqbool and The Namesake. Irrfan became known for his natural, understated acting in acclaimed films such as Paan Singh Tomar, The Lunchbox, and Hindi Medium. He also gained global recognition with roles in Hollywood films like Life of Pi, Jurassic World, and Slumdog Millionaire. His death in April 2020 from a neuroendocrine tumor marked the loss of one of India's finest actors, leaving behind an enduring legacy.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kay Kay Menon reveals losing Maqbool to Irrfan Khan, getting Haider because Manoj Bajpayee was unavailable; ‘Had to settle for playing villains’