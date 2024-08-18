Jab We Met actress Divya Seth Shah remembers late daughter Mihika in heartbreaking post: ‘I promise to be brave’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Actor Divya Seth Shah has penned a long emotional note mourning the loss of her daughter, Mihika Shah, who passed away on August 5 in Mumbai. She also shared a heart-touching note that her late daughter had penned for her.

Bollywood actress Divya Seth Shah is known for her roles in movies like Dil Dhadakne Do, Jab We Met among others. A while back, she took to her Instagram handle and shared an endearing picture with her daughter, Mihika Shah.

She captioned the post with an emotional message that read, "When I look at you, I see the purest love I’ll ever know, Every wounded soul finds their way to you, in your care, they heal and grow, Divya, gods gift, my blessing from above, who’s love is stronger than the eye can see, in 8.1 billion people on earth mama, your the perfect mother for me, my Dibi, I love you.” Mihika.”

She added, “No one in this Lifetime or any other Will Love Me like You did @the_ eye_ in_ the_ wild_mihika_ I hope you can See Me, I promise to be Brave, I will do everything We planned. See you on the Beach. And in the Jungle honey. Into the Light now,” followed by infinity emojis.

Reacting to the post, Soni Razdan, Anushka Ranjan, and Aahana Kumra dropped red-heart emojis while Ronit Bose Roy wrote, "God bless".

According to reports, Mihika initially had a fever and later a seizure, causing her unfortunate demise. Days after her demise, Divya dropped a beautiful selfie with her daughter and expressed in the caption, “Thank You for being mine" and accompanied it with a heart-breaking emoji.

For the unversed, Mihika Shah was the granddaughter of veteran actress Sushma Seth, known for her roles in movies like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Chal Mere Bhai, Nagina, and more. On various occasions, Divya was also seen documenting adorable pictures with her daughter and mother, showcasing three generations of the family.

Divya had announced a prayer meeting for her late daughter on Facebook. "With profound sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our beloved Mihika Shah, who left for her heavenly abode on August 5th, 2024," read the joint statement shared by the actress and her husband, Siddharth Shah.

