Janhvi Kapoor decorates her Christmas tree with most ‘fun quirky’ decor, reveals Orry and the items will leave you shocked

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor, known for her versatility and creativity, never fails to bring festive cheer. Recently, she was spotted decorating her Christmas tree, and now Orry shared that she adds a fun and quirky touch with unique decor, including chili sauce!

In a chat with ETimes, Orry opened up about the fun-filled day he spent decorating a Christmas tree with Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. He described it as a 'hit wonder day', recalling how they wrapped up everything in one day.

Orry further added, "We started and closed all in one day and JK (Janhvi Kapoor) got the most beautiful fun quirky decor like chili sauces. The festival is quite special to all of us and I think it’s the most wonderful time of the year."

He shared that when it comes to decorating the Christmas tree, it’s Janhvi who goes all out. He revealed how she was doing acrobats to place the decorations and the star on top. To make sure she stayed steady, they had 3-4 people holding the stool for her.

Orry also revealed that last year, Khushi Kapoor hosted a cozy Christmas party. For Janhvi, Christmas holds a special place as she makes it a point to bring the whole family together for the celebration. Joining the Ulajh actress in the pre-Christmas festivities, Orry mentioned that his main contribution was to bring in his 'vibes'. He also expressed that Janhvi isn’t just a friend to him, but more like family.

He also shared that he once hosted a ‘white, twinkly Christmas’ for his friend Aarav Bhatia and his visiting friends. The celebration was filled with champagne, holiday cheer, and plenty of desserts.

Earlier, the social media star shared an adorable snapshot on Instagram Stories, showcasing Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor working together to deck out their Christmas tree. The tree, a perfect blend of green and white, radiates holiday joy.

The actress is seen in a casual t-shirt and checkered black-and-white pants, in the middle of decorating, while Khushi, in cozy pajamas, helps out. Orry, not missing out, playfully adds his own 'shy fingers' pose into the frame, infusing the moment with fun.

Professionally, Janhvi Kapoor's next project is Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, helmed by Shashank Khaitan. This movie marks her reunion with Varun Dhawan after Bawaal and features Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film is set for release on April 18, 2025.

Janhvi also has Param Sundari alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the works, adding to her diverse list of upcoming ventures.

