Janhvi Kapoor looks ravishing in red saree, boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya waits patiently as she poses at movie premiere; WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya might not have opened up about their relationship yet. However, the couple's presence together at screening and other events has confirmed the news to their admirers. Yet again, the trending couple of B-town was spotted arriving at the screening of the World’s first mega-musical on Shri Krishna titled Rajadhiraaj: Love Life Leela.

In the video, the Mili actress was seen entering the venue donning a pretty red saree. The traditional attire looked flattering on her, making Janhvi Kapoor look like the diva that she is. She wore the saree with a contrasting green blouse. While she went with dewy makeup with nude lips and tied her hair half open, she accessorized it with a green choker and earrings set.

While the couple stepped inside the event together, Shikhar Pahariya waited patiently at the other entrance as the Bollywood star posed for the paparazzi. Soon after, they exited together.

A couple of days ago, on her mother Sridevi’s birth anniversary, the Bawaal actress made sure to revisit her mom’s favorite place, the Tirupati Balaji temple. Like always, she was also accompanied by her bae Shikhar at the religious place. For the event that holds a special place in the heart of Janhvi, the couple dressed in traditional attires.

While she bright yellow Banarasi saree with a teal green blouse, Pahariya donned a white and golden veshti. In a video shared by ANI, the couple was seen taking the Lord’s blessings before exiting the temple.

To wish her late mom on her 61st birth anniversary, the Roohi actress also shared multiple images on Instagram. The first one was of the stairway to the temple which she visits every year barefoot on her mother’s big day. Another one was a childhood picture of her with the legendary actress Sridevi along with a selfie of Kapoor in the saree from the temple. She captioned her carousel, “Happy birthday Mumma (red heart emoji) I love you.”

Not just her, Khushi Kapoor also remembered their mom by dropping a cute image of the trio from their childhood. Their father and Sri’s husband Boney Kapoor also posted a picture of her and wrote, “Happy birthday my Jaan.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in Devara: Part 1.

