10 Garam Masala dialogues that will make you go ROFL

Garam Masala, starring Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, and Paresh Rawal, is a beloved comedy film directed by Priyadarshan. The film is a laughter ride, presenting the story of two street-smart boys juggling between multiple girls. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the situational comedy in the film became even more iconic due to Garam Masala dialogues, which continue to be the internet’s favorite to this day. These dialogues have found a unique place in meme culture as well.

The film also starred Rimi Sen, Neha Dhupia, Daisy Bopanna, Neetu Chandra, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi and Asrani in the key roles. Thus, we thought of taking a quick revisit to Garam Masala movie dialogues that make the film legendary.

10 Garam Masala dialogues that make the film iconic to the core

1. "Joh ladki humein chahiye usse hum nahin chahiye ... aur jisse hum chahiye woh kisko chahiye"

Whether you’ve watched the film or not, you must have heard this Garam Masala Akshay Kumar dialogue that is so damn relatable. It's like a common tale of love life for many because it's something that often occurs, "Joh ladki humein chahiye usse hum nahin chahiye ... aur jisse hum chahiye woh kisko chahiye"

2. "Paisa hi sach hai"

For every movie enthusiast, this might bring a smile to your face considering the film’s situation; however, we ask, where is the lie? "Paisa hi sach hai" loosely translates to "money is the only truth." Guess it’s a fact relating to a real-life situation.

3. "Upar waala bhi kya taqdeer ka paiya ghumata hai ... ki raja ko bikhari aur bikhari ke sar pe taj pehna deta hai"

Garam Masala funny dialogues, delivered by each character in the movie, are cherished by fans. It's easy to picture the joyous laughter this one brings, as it is spoken by the comedy icon, Rajpal Yadav, in his unique style: "Upar waala bhi kya taqdeer ka paiya ghumata hai ... ki raja ko bikhari aur bikhari ke sar pe taj pehna deta hai."

4. "Haathi ka anda hai ubaal ke dun"

This is the Garam Masala Paresh Rawal dialogue only a true blue fan of the film can understand. The frustrated house help, who initially had big dreams but ended up with more work than expected, delivers a savage response when questioned about the food: "Haathi ka anda hai ubaal ke dun." No chance for a comeback there!

5. "Vo mere Pooja chacha hain"

This Garam Masala Akshay Kumar dialogue is enough to summarize the theme of the film. It's hard to believe that "Pooja" could actually be someone's uncle's name until you see this brilliant film by Priyadarshan. Who can forget the hilarious moment when Makrand, aka Mac, was caught talking to his other girlfriend on the phone, and his best excuse was, "Vo mere Pooja chacha hain."

6. "Mangetar ek aaisi suvidha hai jisse woh har sukh milta hai joh humein biwi se milta hai....Lekin biwi se joh dukh milta hai woh hum mein mangetar se zara sa bhi nahi milta"

Garam Masala funny dialogues are the key reasons behind the film’s recall and re-watch value. The story of two boys playing pranks on girls and Mac's mindset can be summed up in a dialogue where he says, "Mangetar ek aaisi suvidha hai jisse woh har sukh milta hai joh humein biwi se milta hai....Lekin biwi se joh dukh milta hai woh hum mein mangetar se zara sa bhi nahi milta"

7. "Jab do galatiyan mil jaati hai ... toh ek cheez sahi ho jaati hai"

This Garam Masala dialogue narrated by John Abraham mellows down the situation that remains hyper all throughout after the chaos that follows. Do you also agree, "Jab do galatiyan mil jaati hai ... toh ek cheez sahi ho jaati hai?" It can truly be a food for thought in real life as well.

8. "Mujhe lagta hai meri tankhwah badhni chahiye"

This Garam Masala Paresh Rawal dialogue resonates deeply with every corporate employee. Mambo's unexpected situation in the film shows how a maid ended up doing more work than he ever imagined. Frustrated, Mambo could only express his anger by saying, "Mujhe lagta hai meri tankhwah badhni chahiye"

Well, this was our list for now, but did we miss any Garam Masala dialogue that remains close to your heart? Don’t forget to share with us in the comments section.

Akshay Kumar calls Garam Masala 'toughest' film of his career

Before signing off, let us share an interesting trivia about the film. In an interview with Galatta India, Akshay Kumar named Garam Masala as the “toughest" film of his career as he reasoned Priyadarshan would take “long, long shots." He explained that shooting the film felt more like doing a play.

The actor mentioned that, as per the storyline, there were many characters performing together at one time, and therefore he found it to be one of the “most difficult films to do.”

Interesting na?

