Karan Johar was supposed to perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding; here's what stopped him

Anant Ambani, the younger son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, recently celebrated his pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar with his fiancée, Radhika Merchant. The three-day event was attended by top celebrities from Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and many others as well as Hollywood celebrities and Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and many others. However, Karan Johar could not mark his presence at the event and now the reason has been revealed.

About Karan Johar’s absence from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities

Although Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar was a star-studded affair, Karan Johar’s absence from the event was pointed out by many. According to India Today, Karan Johar was excited to join the celebrations and even perform at the sangeet with his friend, fashion designer Manish Malhotra. However, he unexpectedly fell ill with a viral infection and sore throat, which led to him having to cancel his plans at the last minute.

As Karan could not attend the pre-wedding celebrations, Manish took over the stage and performed on the song Bole Chudiyaan along with the young and gorgeous actresses Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor. The source also informed the portal that Karan and Manish had already rehearsed for the performance beforehand. But, despite not being present at the event, Karan conveyed his heartfelt wishes to Anant and Radhika over the phone and expressed his intention to meet them in person soon.

Karan Johar shares emotional video from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding event

On March 6, Karan Johar posted a heartfelt video on his Instagram account from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration. The video was created by Karan's Dharma 2.0, which is an expansion of Dharma Productions.

The two-minute video features Radhika, the bride-to-be, walking towards Anant. As she walks, a mellow rendition of Dekha Tenu Pehli Pehli Baar Ve (Shava Shava) from Karan Johar's film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham plays in the background. It beautifully captures the emotions of the couple and their families. Anant embraces Radhika, gently kissing her forehead, while Radhika, with tears in her eyes, dances to the song as she approaches Anant, filled with anticipation.

Sharing the video, Karan Johar wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to Anant and @radhikamerchant! The celebrations were not only deeply immersed in warmth, family bonds and immense love but so beautifully resonant of our glorious Indian traditions...The pre wedding festivities are a testament to the love the family has in everyone’s hearts! My deepest love to Nita Bhabhi, Mukesh Bhai, @aambani1 and @shloka11, @_iiishmagish & @anandpiramal. And so much love to Radhika and Anant dil se...Badhai ho! @dharma2pointo.”

A multitude of celebrities attended the lavish pre-wedding celebration, including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and their children, as well as Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and many more. Even Rihanna, the Hollywood singer, made an appearance, along with some other well-known faces. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, who got engaged in January the previous year, are all set to get married in July 2024.

Karan Johar’s work front

Karan Johar started his directorial journey with the romantic comedy-drama Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998, a film produced by his father Yash Johar. Since then, he has helmed and produced numerous movies including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Student of the Year, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Lust Stories, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and many more.

