Taimur Ali Khan's viral pediatric nurse Lalita Dsilva talks about her bond with Ambani family; recalls taking care of Anant, Isha, and Akash

Popular on social media for being the "nanny" of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan, Lalita Dsilva recently again went viral because of her pictures from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations.

After she shared pictures with Anant from his marriage, it was learnt that she took care of him as well. Now Lalita has opened up about managing star kids like Taimur and what it has been like being a part of the Ambani family.

Lalita Dsilva on being connected to the Ambani family

During a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Lalita Dsilva revealed that she's not a "nanny" but a "pediatric nurse" who has been in this profession for 30 years. Lalita shared that Anant Ambani was the first child she started taking care of and it felt unbelievable to her to attend his wedding.

Praising Anant, she said that he was a good kid and he is the same even now. Talking about the viral pictures, Lalita shared that she started receiving messages from family and friends and also added that people have started recognizing her.

Talking about her bond with the Ambani family, Lalita shared that she has taken care of Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani as well. "They are such a rich family, but have still not forgotten me. Hard work pays off, I worked dedicatedly with Anant," she said while also shedding light on how she connects with Nita Ambani.

Lalita said that earlier she used to call her Nita Bhabhi and now refers to her as Ma'am. Talking about attending Anant's wedding, Lalita who is working full time for Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela's daughter said that the couple helped her stay back and attend the event. She said that she was invited to Isha and Akash’s wedding too, but at that time she was busy traveling with Taimur.

Lalita on the pressure of taking care of Taimur Ali Khan amid paps

A few years back, Lalita used to get spotted with Taimur Ali Khan often which made her a known personality. The pediatric nurse says that even though she enjoys her job, it would sometimes get stressful for her to save Taimur from the paps. Lalita recalled having pressure from the public and media and how she would tell them that he was a kid and shouldn't be chased. She recalled telling mothers that she was aware of Taimur's cuteness and that his parents were also "cute and handsome", but they should take care of their kids also and click their own children’s pictures.

She said that she didn't have any experience of managing media but she tried to manage.

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

After months of pre-wedding festivities, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12. The wedding functions were attended by several big Bollywood stars, sports stars, and global icons. International stars like Rihanna, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Rema, and more performed at several pre-wedding and wedding functions.

