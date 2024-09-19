Kareena Kapoor Khan says she 'can’t only keep doing Geet' all her life: ‘Aadhi zindagi aese hi chali gayi…’

In the past 25 years, Kareena Kapoor Khan has portrayed several characters, be it Nazneen from her debut film Refugee or Chameli from the 2004 movie of the same name. However, Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Geet from Jab We Met became so iconic that they somehow became her other names. But Bebo recently clarified that she can’t be doing similar characters. Since she chose to play diverse roles over the past decades, she got a film festival named after her.

She recently attended the event celebrating Kareena Kapoor Khan Film Festival. During the media interaction, Bebo stated, “I can’t only keep doing Geet all my life.” She further added in Hindi, “Aadi zindagi aesehe chali gai, pehle 10 saal, ke log samajhte they ke ye Geet he hai. Ab ye Poo-type k he roles… tab people were offering me those type of roles. (The first 10 years of my life went by with people thinking that I was Geet and people were just offering me ‘Poo type roles’. However, she divulged that if she had picked every role like that, she doesn’t think we would have a festival dedicated to her film legacy today.

While this year marks the 25th year of KKK, it is also when she signed India’s biggest film. An industry insider exclusively told Pinkvilla that in the last 9 months, Kareena has been offered some of the biggest Pan India feature films, and he has signed one that could be the ‘biggest and most exciting feature film of Indian Cinema’ in the coming two years.

Sharing more about it, the source told us, “It’s a role that she has not done to date, and the director in question is among the most celebrated and bankable of Indian Cinema at this point in time. She has given a nod to the film and is excited to embark on a new journey in the 25th year of her acting career.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bebo was last seen in Crew with Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh. She will be sharing the screen with actors like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. The actioner will hit cinemas this Diwali.

