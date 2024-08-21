Kareena Kapoor Khan drops stunning PIC with Karisma, Malaika Arora and Amrita; ‘The gang forever’

Kareena Kapoor and her girls' squad including sister Karisma Kapoor and BFFs Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are one of the most stylish gangs in Bollywood. The divas never cease to shell friendship goals. Now, recently, The Buckingham Murders actress dropped another chic snap with her ‘forever’ gang.

Today, on Aug 21, a while back, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and dropped a photograph with her OG girl gang. The photo featured her while her sister Karisma Kapoor clicked a stunning mirror selfie with Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora posing beside for the click. She wrote, "The Gang Forever" alongside, followed by a red heart emoji.

In the snap, Bebo looked her stunning self in a white shirt paired with baggy matching blue denim and white plumps. She also sported stylish black eyeglasses and hair tied in a bun. Karisma kept it simple yet significant in an all-black look. Meanwhile, Malaika can be seen wearing a white printed floral co-ord set, while Amrita Arora sported a brown striped shirt.

Take a look

Interestingly, back in 2022, during an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla for Woman Up S3, Malaika Arora revealed that her gang talks about everything.

She shared, “Right from who seen who in the west to what’s the coolest cocktail, to my favorite lip colors, to hair colors, to clothes, to cooking, to recipes. Let me tell you that food and recipes that we really love. To everything, to motherhood, to kids crying, to colleagues, to everything. We discuss anything and everything under the sun. I mean when we decide to meet we say we will meet for one hour-two hour. It is never one hour-two hour, it’s a minimum of 5 hours. That’s a lot of things to catch up on.”

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders. The upcoming mystery thriller is poised to release on September 13. On Tuesday, the makers released the teaser of the film, and it has already been garnering a significant amount of attention.

In addition to this, she also has Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again in the pipeline which is scheduled to grace silver screens on Diwali 2024.

