Koffee With Karan 8 Ep 1: Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s dreamy Maldives proposal to unseen wedding video; top 5 highlights

Bollywood's one of the most hottest couples Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh graced the first episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 8. They appeared for the first time as a couple after their wedding. In the first episode, Ranveer and Deepika opened up about their relationship, engagement moments, their dreamy Maldives proposal, their unseen wedding video, and many more. Quickly read the top 5 highlights from the first episode of KWK8.

Here are top 5 highlights from Koffee With Karan 8

Ranveer Singh on meeting Deepika Padukone for Ram-Leela cast

During the first episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Ranveer Singh revealed that Kareena Kapoor Khan had to exit the film Ram-Leela for some reasons and he battled for team Deepika Padukone as he saw Cocktail a few days agoago during that time The actor said that Deepika got cast. Ranveer revealed that when he saw Deepika coming for the shoot he went "Oh my god."

After the conversation about the filming of Ram-Leela, Ranveer, Deepika, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali went for lunch. The actor said that he noticed a piece of crab was stuck in the actress's teeth. Ranveer said, "I was like let me catch her, put her on the spot." When Ranveer told the actress that a piece of crab was stuck in her teeth, Padukone replied, "Accha? Clean it." Ranveer said that he put his pinky finger and it felt a "socket, 440 volt ka jhatka jo laga uss din (I got a 440 volt shock). The moment of spark happened right then and there."

Passionate kiss on Ang Laga De from Ramleela

In the song Ang Laga De from the film Ram-Leela, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are involved in a deep and passionate kiss that seems very real. The behind story made us go 'aww' as opening up about the kiss scene, Ranveer said, "Story wise what happens is that Ram's friend wants to call him down so they launch a brick through the window that's the story and scene we're shooting. We're lip locked in this like passionate... so a brick comes through the window but we were still in it (kissing), not realizing."

Ranveer on dreamy proposal to Deepika in Maldives

Speaking about the dreamy proposal, Ranveer said that he bought the diamond ring and secretly carried it with him to the Maldives. He said that they did a sandback adventure. Wait for the romantic scene! According to the actor, a boat took them to the middle of the sea and there was just a tiny sliver of sand in the middle and all around was just sea. It was just him and Deepika in the sliver of the island and the actor said he felt like this was the perfect scenario. After getting emotional, the actress said "yes" to Ranveer. Then, Ranveer said, "Yeah and then we were engaged."

Ranveer on meeting with Deepika's family for the first time

Sharing a light smile, Ranveer said that he met five of Deepika's very close friends who can be called family members. The actor said that he wanted them to like him too. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor revealed that Deepika whispered to his ears, "Listen I'm gonna tell them now. And I was like 'don't. Don't even think of it." He further added, "Then, suddenly, absolutely out of nowhere, she was like 'you know he proposed marriage to me and I said yes.'"

Ranveer said that at that time he felt nervous as if blood rushed from his head to toe. Then he said, "I got into their room in their Bnaglore home and I put my ear to the door and outside Amma and Deepika are having it out. She's saying, 'who is this guy? He proposed marriage and you said yes also?' And I was like please God help me. Then it took a lot of work on my part to place for myself in Amma's heart and now I think I'm one of her favorite people in the whole world."

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding video was shown

Now comes the moment of witnessing the wedding video of DeepVeer. Yes, just like you, our hearts also melted seeing the royal wedding video of the couple. From engagement to wedding rituals, emotionally packed wedding videos, engagement moments, the couple taking vows, and a lot of sweet moments were shown in the first episode of Koffee With Karan 8. Have a look:

Meanwhile, the first episode of Koffee With Karan 8 is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

