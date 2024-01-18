Koffee With Karan 8 Ep 13: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s special mention to Saif Ali Khan-Ananya Panday’s wit; know who won what

Koffee With Karan Season 8 hosted by the celebrated filmmaker Karan Johar came to an end on January 18, 2024. The first episode aired on Disney+ Hotstar on October 26, 2023, featuring Bollywood's dynamic couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. After that, celebrities such as Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan, and veteran actresses Zeenat Aman, Neetu Kapoor graced the 8th season of Koffee With Karan.

On January 18, an illustrious jury namely Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhat, Danish Sait, and Sumukhi Suresh appeared on the couch and they voted unanimously from which the season got winners in various categories. The categories include Best Moment, Best Rapid-Fire, Best Episode, Best Performance Male, Best Performance Female, and a special one titled Best Koffee Burns.

Here's a list of winners in various categories at Koffee With Karan Season 8

1. Koffee Awards - Best Moment

The nominees for Best Moment from Koffee With Karan 8 were Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt, Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor, Kajol and Rani Mukerji.

While naming the nominees, KJo briefed the moments for which they got selected as he added, "Varun and Sid with boating. Kareena and Alia with Kasam Ki Kasam Hai Kasam Se. Neetu Ji with impersonating Zeenat ma'am. Rani and Kajol over just laughter."

The special jury mentioned their favorite moments and the most votes went to Rani and Kajol's laughter.

2. Koffee Awards - Best Rapid Fire

The second vote was titled Best Rapid Fire. The nominees for the award were Ajay Devgn, Janhvi Kapoor, Zeenat Aman, Ananya Panday, Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and Neetu Kapoor.

To this Kusha, Tanmay, Danish, and Sumukhi were a bit confused between choosing Saif Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday. So Karan Johar and the special jury collectively decided Saif to be the logistical winner, and Ananya to be the emotional winner.

After the winners' announcement, KJo called Ananya and told her that she won the Best Rapid Fire award for the 'Coy' reason. She shared, "I'd like to thank a certain Coy Kapur for this one."

3. Koffee Awards - Best Episode

The nominees for the Best Episode were the Bollywood's IT couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

Karan Johar mentioned that this nomination is not based on internal thoughts but on external ratings. He added, "These were the five best-rated episodes as per the numbers that came in. These were the top five rated episodes so we made them the top five nominated episodes."

After long discussions, and praising all episodes, the special jury of Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhat, Danish Sait, and Sumukhi Suresh along with the host decided to give the Special Jury episode to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and the fun episode to Rani Mukerji and Kajol. They mentioned that the best season opener was Deepika and Ranveer's while the fun banter of Rani and Kajol, their touches of laughter, and their candid discussions with KJo melted their hearts.

4. Koffee Awards - Best Performance Male

For the above-mentioned category, the nominees were Sunny Deol, Sidharth Malhotra, Rohit Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, Aditya Roy Kapur, Bobby Deol, Ranveer Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn, and Arjun Kapoor.

The illustrious jury unanimously selected Saif Ali Khas as the winner of the award. KJo, after the announcement called Kareena Kapoor Khan to inform the news that her husband won the Best Performance Male. An excited Bebo said, "He'll be really excited that he's got this award and of course who better than Saifu because I think he's probably the most well-spoken in our industry. I am so happy because he is the coolest guy."

5. Koffee Awards - Best Performance Female

The nominees were Deepika, Sara Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Zeenat Aman, Kajol, Ananya Panday, Sharmila Tagore, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Rani Mukerji, and Neetu Kapoor.

From the nominees, most of the votes went to Deepika Padukone. Kusha Kapila also mentioned that Deepika and Ranveer's episode was eternal and it is going to have an impact that is going to be long-lasting.

6. Koffee Awards - Best Koffee Burns

While announcing the special award named Best Koffee Burns, KJo shared, "Let's see who delivered the best koffee burn to me." The nominees were Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan.

The special award went to Varun Dhawan and when Karan called him, the actor said, "Someone had to give it back to Karan Johar."

With this note, the season 8 of Koffee With Karan comes to an end. Meanwhile, the episodes are streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

