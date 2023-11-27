Koffee With Karan 8 EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar recalls dad Yash Johar loved Rani Mukerji-Kajol; 'He had special place in his heart'

Following Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, the recent participants in Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8 are his original leading ladies, Rani Mukerji and Kajol. In what seems like another enjoyable episode of the season, the actors discussed movies, revealed small secrets, and more. In the episode, Karan Johar also recalled how his father loved both Kajol and Rani dearly.

Karan Johar recalls how his father had a deep affection for Kajol and Rani Mukerji

In the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 8, sisters duo Kajol and Rani Mukerji will be gracing the Koffee couch. Friends typically support you in your joyful moments, but genuine friends exhibit their strongest support during life's challenging times. During the most difficult period in Karan Johar's life, Rani and Kajol remained steadfast by his side. Discussing this, Karan Johar mentioned that when his father passed away, it was a premature loss, and his father had a lot of vitality.

He recalled feeling a tremendous amount of love from both Rani and Kajol. During that difficult time, they were present without any inquiries or hesitations, offering unwavering support. He added, “Like right through, I knew he had a special place in his heart for the both of you. He loved you both. I think it was because it was his son’s first movie and also because he had known you as a child. He has seen you grow up. I think he would say the most wonderful things about you both. I think, like you rightfully said, it's a tough time when you lose a loved one, that you kind of set a relationship.”

To this, Rani Mukerji responded by saying that there's a distinction between being 17 and 40. Over the years, individuals become more knowledgeable and learn not to be concerned about trivial matters but to focus on more significant aspects of life. According to her, some people exploit this growing distance between individuals. She added, “People from the outside and they talk too much and the distance grows further apart. You will seldom find people who want people to come together. You will always see people wanting to break people even further.”

About Koffee With Karan 8

Karan Johar returns as the host for Hotstar Specials' Koffee with Karan 8, giving viewers an inside look into the lives of Bollywood stars. This season includes a varied lineup with guests like Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and upcoming appearances by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, and others.

Koffee With Karan 8’s all-new episodes will stream on Disney+ Hotstar, every Thursday.

