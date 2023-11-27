Koffee With Karan 8 promo: Rani Mukerji claims Karan Johar ‘snatched food, hit her’; Kajol forgets former’s ’special appearance’ in K3G

Koffee With Karan Season 8 has delighted viewers with four enjoyable episodes showcasing dynamic celebrity pairs. The talk show is now preparing for the next entertaining episode, featuring the charming sister duo Kajol and Rani Mukerji.

Kajol and Rani Mukerji’s Koffee With Karan 8 promo is out

Today, on 27 November, the promo of the next episode of Koffee With Karan 8 is dropped. Featuring the charismatic sisters Kajol and Rani Mukerji, the promo offers a glimpse of the upcoming fun and unlimited entertainment.

