Koffee With Karan 8 promo: Rani Mukerji claims Karan Johar ‘snatched food, hit her’; Kajol forgets former’s ’special appearance’ in K3G

Get ready for a dose of lively camaraderie as the upcoming episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 8 is set to feature Kajol and Rani Mukerji. Read on to know more.

Nov 27, 2023
Picture courtesy: Karan Johar Instagram

Koffee With Karan Season 8 has delighted viewers with four enjoyable episodes showcasing dynamic celebrity pairs. The talk show is now preparing for the next entertaining episode, featuring the charming sister duo Kajol and Rani Mukerji. 

Kajol and Rani Mukerji’s Koffee With Karan 8 promo is out

Today, on 27 November, the promo of the next episode of Koffee With Karan 8 is dropped. Featuring the charismatic sisters Kajol and Rani Mukerji, the promo offers a glimpse of the upcoming fun and unlimited entertainment. 

