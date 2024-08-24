Kriti Sanon admits she will ‘cry’ after a fight in relationship amidst dating rumors with Kabir Bahia: ‘If I feel I’m…’

Rumors about Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon dating millionaire heir Kabir Bahia have been circulating for months. In a recent revelation, she addressed whether she tends to be the first to apologize in a relationship, stating, "If I feel I’m not wrong at all, then I wouldn’t, but I would want to sort it out." She also shared her experience of crying during arguments.

During her podcast interview with Nikhil Kamath, Kriti Sanon addressed whether she was the first to apologize amid dating rumors with Kabir Bahia. She explained that her approach depends on the situation. The actress stated that if she feels she is not at fault, she wouldn’t apologize, but Kriti emphasized the importance of resolving issues and not leaving things unresolved.

Nikhil Kamath asked Kriti Sanon about her crying habits and the last time she cried. Kriti confessed that she does cry, though not regularly, and that disagreements are likely to make her cry. "I wouldn’t say I don’t cry. I cry, but not like... If I fight with someone, there’s a huge chance I’ll cry," she said. She went on to explain that while she generally doesn’t cry often, there have been times in the past few years when she experienced deeper emotional lows, particularly during periods of inactivity. She mentioned that these feelings are more pronounced during longer breaks, such as a 10-day holiday.

Kriti Sanon explained that her dedication to her career comes from her genuine passion for the work itself, not from seeking validation. She mentioned that she doesn't have a particular end goal but is driven by her love for being on set and engaging in her craft. For her, the joy of working and the sense of vitality it brings are what keep her motivated.

Previously, Pinkvilla reported exclusively that Kriti Sanon experienced frustration due to a lack of promising opportunities in her career. In the interview, Kriti reflected on this period, expressing that she felt restless and believed she had ‘more potential’ than what was being showcased on screen. She admitted feeling frustrated, knowing she had the ability to excel but lacking the right opportunities to prove it.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon made her film debut in 2014 with Heropanti, where she starred alongside the then-newcomer Tiger Shroff. Since then, she has appeared in numerous films. Earlier this year, she was seen in Crew, sharing the screen with Kareena Kapoor and Tabu. Before that, she took the lead role opposite Shahid Kapoor in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

The actress is now preparing for her upcoming film Do Patti, where she will reunite with her Dilwale co-star Kajol. Additionally, she is making her production debut with this mystery thriller, collaborating with acclaimed screenwriter Kanika Dhillon.

