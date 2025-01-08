Latest OTT Releases This Week: 3 new web series and movie to watch on Zee5, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar

The latest OTT releases deliver a captivating mix of suspense, drama, and supernatural thrills. Vikrant Massey’s The Sabarmati Report explores a historical tragedy, while David Schwimmer’s Goosebumps: The Vanishing brings eerie twists. Fresh narratives and standout performances promise an unforgettable binge-worthy experience.

1. The Sabarmati Report

Release Date: January 11, 2025

OTT Platform: Zee5

The Sabarmati Report, released in 2024, delves into the 2002 Godhra train burning incident and its aftermath, offering a gripping narrative through two parallel threads. One follows a journalist determined to uncover the truth, while the other uncovers a hidden report revealing new details.

The film features Vikrant Massey as Samar Kumar, Raashii Khanna as Amrita Gill, and Riddhi Dogra, with Barkha Singh, Sundip Ved, and Digvijay Purohit in supporting roles. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and others, it promises an intense and impactful experience for viewers.

2. Goosebumps: The Vanishing

Release Date: January 10, 2025

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Goosebumps: The Vanishing returns with a darker, more mature tone, staying true to the essence of the iconic anthology. This season follows twins Devin and Cece, who visit their father Anthony's house, only to discover eerie research connected to the mysterious 1994 disappearance of his brother.

As they delve deeper into the strange plants linked to the event, they uncover a chilling connection to the vanishing of five teens. Starring David Schwimmer as Anthony, the season keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

3. On Call

Release Date: January 9, 2025

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Dick Wolf ventures into the streaming world with On Call, a crime drama following rookie cop Traci Harmon and her veteran partner Alex Diaz in Long Beach. The series combines police procedural with personal drama, offering a fresh take on the buddy cop dynamic.

Led by Troian Bellisario and Brandon Larracuente, On Call also stars Lori Loughlin, Rich Ting, and Eriq La Salle, who directs and executive produces. With suspenseful storytelling and a unique filming approach, it promises to captivate viewers.

