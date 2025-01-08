Lovebirds Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya take social media by storm as they return from their spiritual trip to Tirupati; WATCH

By now, everyone knows that Janhvi Kapoor is a frequent Tirupati visitor who is ever ready to make a spiritual trip to the holy place. Hence, to start the New Year on a positive note, the actress went to her favorite Tirupati Temple with her beau, Shikhar Pahariya, and his mother. With their hearts full and hopes for a happy 2025, the lovebirds recently returned and were spotted heading home together. Check it out!

On January 4, 2025, visuals of Janhvi Kapoor visiting the Tirupati Temple with her beau, Shikhar Pahariya, and his mother went viral online. In some videos, the Mili actress was seen exiting the temple with Shikhar’s mom, donning a traditional purple and blue saree with a red dupatta draped around her. As for her boyfriend, Shikhar, he was seen dressed in a white and golden dhoti as they sought blessings from the Almighty at the holy place.

A while ago, on January 7, 2025, the couple finally returned from the spiritual trip to the temple. In a video posted on Pinkvilla’s Instagram handle, the Bawaal actress can be seen quickly heading into their white luxury car. Soon after, Shikhar came to the other side and sat beside her.

A couple of days ago, Shikhar dropped his New Year’s photo dump. While the album showcased all the lovely memories he made in 2024, it starred his girlfriend Janhvi in it. In the caption, he expressed gratitude for the year that was and prayed for more strength, foresight, wisdom, and opportunity in 2025.

Soon after, Janhvi took to the comments section and called him the ‘best human on planet Earth.’ She also jokingly asked Pahariya not to eat more butter in the New Year.

