Madhuri Dixit was sobbing after filming molestation scene in Prem Pratigyaa, reveals co-star Ranjeet: ‘She was panicking’

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Ranjeet recently shared in an interview that Madhuri Dixit was in tears after shooting an intense molestation scene with him in Prem Pratigyaa.

During a conversation with Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube show, Ranjeet recalled how Madhuri Dixit was deeply unsettled before filming a disturbing sequence with him in Prem Pratigyaa. At the time, she was relatively new to the industry, and his on-screen persona as a menacing villain had already made a strong impression.

He added that the actress, having heard stories about his roles, grew anxious about sharing the scene. The sequence involved an intense assault scene on a handcart, choreographed by action director Veeru Devgn. Focused on wrapping up quickly for another commitment, Ranjeet was unaware of Madhuri's distress until much later.

Ranjeet further shared that Madhuri Dixit broke down in tears after completing the scene, overwhelmed by how convincingly the sequence was shot without him even making physical contact. On-set crew members reassured her that his off-screen persona was far from the ruthless characters he portrayed. It was only after the shoot that she realized he wasn’t the intimidating figure she had imagined.

The actor recalled, "I realised she was crying. Then they consoled her, told her, 'I was a good man’. Ultimately, she agreed to give the shot. Now, when we were giving the shot, I used to be very co-operative with my fellow artistes. After the scene was cut, people clapped. She was sobbing."

Concerned, the producer and others checked on her, to which she admitted that she hadn’t even realized how seamlessly the scene was filmed without him touching her.

Ranjeet also explained that while filming the intense scene, he maneuvered the handcart to create the required effect without making any physical contact with Madhuri Dixit. He later shared that Madhuri herself acknowledged this incident on a television show, emphasizing how he had convincingly performed the scene without touching her even once.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.