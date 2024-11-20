Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Akshay Kumar gets into heartfelt conversation with senior citizen regarding maintenance of toilet; VIRAL VIDEO

Maharashtra is witnessing a crucial day as voting for the 288 assembly seats begins on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. As the polls opened at 7 am, Bollywood stars, including Akshay Kumar, were quick to cast their votes. In a heartwarming video circulating online, Akshay is seen engaged in an insightful chat with a senior citizen about toilet maintenance, capturing a candid moment from election day.

In a viral video from the polling booth, Akshay Kumar is seen having a casual chat with a senior citizen. When the senior citizen raised concerns about toilet maintenance, the Khel Khel Mein actor calmly assured him that he would handle it and readily agreed to hand over the box.

The senior citizen, noticing the rust, tried to take charge, but he reassured him that everything was already taken care of. With a lighthearted shrug, Akshay left the rest to the BMC, effortlessly wrapping up the conversation.

After casting his vote, Akshay Kumar proudly showed off his inked finger to the waiting paparazzi before taking a moment to speak with a senior citizen outside the polling station. The actor also took the opportunity to commend the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the excellent arrangements at the center, particularly for senior citizens.

He shared with the media, praising the clean and well-organized setup, and encouraged everyone to vote, emphasizing its importance for the nation. He added, “I can see that arrangements for senior citizens are very good and cleanliness has been maintained.”

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar was recently seen in Khel Khel Mein and made a notable appearance in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, alongside Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. Next, he will star in Sky Force, with Nimrit Kaur and Sara Ali Khan, set to release in January 2025.

The actor has an exciting slate ahead, featuring sequels in the Welcome, Jolly LLB, and Housefull franchises. He also confirmed the much-anticipated Hera Pheri 3, which is expected to begin filming in 2025.

